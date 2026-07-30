Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Citigroup Analyst Says

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM - Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $210.00 to $225.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Citigroup's price objective points to a potential upside of 16.64% from the company's current price.

PM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $168.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $205.89.

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Philip Morris International Price Performance

NYSE PM traded down $5.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $192.90. The company's stock had a trading volume of 4,567,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,152,646. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $183.26 and a 200 day moving average of $176.46. Philip Morris International has a one year low of $142.11 and a one year high of $207.76.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.15. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 163.41% and a net margin of 11.06%.The company had revenue of $11.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. Philip Morris International's revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Philip Morris International has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.25 EPS. Research analysts expect that Philip Morris International will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the company's stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 18,344 shares of the company's stock worth $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the company's stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the company's stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the company's stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company's stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc NYSE: PM is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.

PMI's product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.

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