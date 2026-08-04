Philip Petursson Sells 904 Shares of IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Stock

IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM - Get Free Report) Director Philip Petursson sold 904 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$87.24, for a total transaction of C$78,864.96. Following the sale, the director directly owned 81 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,066.44. This represents a 91.78% decrease in their position.

Philip Petursson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 31st, Philip Petursson sold 119 shares of IGM Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$87.23, for a total transaction of C$10,380.37.

On Friday, July 31st, Philip Petursson sold 900 shares of IGM Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$87.20, for a total transaction of C$78,480.00.

On Friday, July 31st, Philip Petursson sold 600 shares of IGM Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$87.18, for a total transaction of C$52,308.00.

On Friday, July 31st, Philip Petursson sold 100 shares of IGM Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$87.17, for a total value of C$8,717.00.

On Friday, July 31st, Philip Petursson sold 81 shares of IGM Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$87.23, for a total value of C$7,065.63.

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IGM Financial Price Performance

Shares of IGM traded up C$3.25 on Tuesday, reaching C$90.41. The stock had a trading volume of 407,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,131. IGM Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of C$45.50 and a twelve month high of C$92.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$20.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$81.39 and a 200 day moving average of C$73.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.59.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported C$1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.07 million during the quarter. IGM Financial had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 29.82%. Sell-side analysts expect that IGM Financial Inc. will post 4.006816 EPS for the current year.

IGM Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. IGM Financial's payout ratio is 47.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on IGM. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$80.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$84.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on IGM Financial from C$85.00 to C$91.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, TD upped their target price on IGM Financial from C$92.00 to C$94.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IGM Financial has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of C$82.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IGM Financial

About IGM Financial

Mackenzie Investments ("Mackenzie") is a Canadian investment management firm with approximately $244 billion (CAD) in assets under management as of December 31, 2025. Mackenzie seeks to create a more invested world by delivering strong investment performance and offering innovative portfolio solutions and related services to more than one million retail and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels. Founded in 1967, it is a global asset manager with offices across Canada as well as in Beijing, Boston, Dublin, Hong Kong and London.

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