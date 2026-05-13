Phillip Securities Cuts Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target to $215.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Phillip Securities from $220.00 to $215.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has a "sell" rating on the electric vehicle producer's stock. Phillip Securities' price target points to a potential downside of 50.96% from the company's previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. HSBC began coverage on Tesla in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $364.00 target price (up from $352.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, President Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $424.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $398.29.

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Tesla Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $438.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 trillion, a P/E ratio of 402.21, a PEG ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.79. Tesla has a 1-year low of $273.21 and a 1-year high of $498.83. The business's 50 day moving average is $384.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $418.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 3.95%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Tesla will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total value of $9,985,506.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 48,399 shares in the company, valued at $18,300,145.89. This represents a 35.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,264 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.03, for a total transaction of $898,875.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 18,106 shares in the company, valued at $7,188,625.18. The trade was a 11.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 80,213 shares of company stock valued at $30,851,105 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Tesla

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Networth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla during the third quarter worth $30,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Prism Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about Tesla

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Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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