Phillip Securities Raises Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target to $395.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at Phillip Securities from $340.00 to $395.00 in a report released on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. Phillip Securities' target price suggests a potential upside of 18.81% from the stock's previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on GOOGL. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Alphabet from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Alphabet from $397.00 to $361.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Alphabet from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Alphabet from $365.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-four have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $367.62.

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Alphabet Price Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $332.46 on Wednesday. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $146.10 and a 52 week high of $349.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $306.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $300.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.12.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.25. Alphabet had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 32.81%.The business had revenue of $113.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $111.24 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 1,845,308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $35,060,852.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.41, for a total value of $318,580.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,631 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,405,091.71. This represents a 18.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,068,744 shares of company stock worth $104,505,914. 11.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at $416,217,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,731 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $14,277,000 after purchasing an additional 7,180 shares during the last quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 22,219 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $5,401,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 274,761 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $86,000,000 after buying an additional 23,107 shares during the period. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 50,064 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $12,171,000 after buying an additional 8,746 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Alphabet

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google's core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google's consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

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