Go Pro
→ They Crashed the Dollar 40% Before. It's Happening Again. (From Priority Gold) (Ad)tc pixel

Phoenix Education Partners (NYSE:PXED) Sees Strong Trading Volume - Still a Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
August 4, 2026
Phoenix Education Partners logo with Consumer Discretionary background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • PXED shares saw a 59% jump in mid-day trading volume, with approximately 167,077 shares changing hands, while the stock traded near $28.24.
  • Analysts maintain a generally positive outlook: four rate the stock a Buy and three a Hold, producing a “Moderate Buy” consensus and an average price target of $41.60.
  • Phoenix Education Partners exceeded quarterly earnings expectations, reporting $1.43 in EPS versus a $1.28 estimate, and announced a quarterly dividend of $0.21 per share, yielding about 2.9% annually.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by September 1st.

Phoenix Education Partners, Inc. (NYSE:PXED - Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 167,077 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 59% from the previous session's volume of 104,989 shares.The stock last traded at $28.2420 and had previously closed at $28.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PXED shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Phoenix Education Partners from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. B. Riley Financial dropped their price target on shares of Phoenix Education Partners from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Phoenix Education Partners in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Barrington Research restated an "outperform" rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Phoenix Education Partners in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Phoenix Education Partners from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $41.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PXED

Phoenix Education Partners Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44.

Phoenix Education Partners (NYSE:PXED - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $271.80 million during the quarter. Phoenix Education Partners had a return on equity of 60.06% and a net margin of 8.18%. As a group, analysts predict that Phoenix Education Partners, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Phoenix Education Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 29th. Phoenix Education Partners's payout ratio is presently 39.07%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Phoenix Education Partners during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey acquired a new stake in shares of Phoenix Education Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Phoenix Education Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Phoenix Education Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Phoenix Education Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $151,000.

About Phoenix Education Partners

(Get Free Report)

Our Mission To provide access to higher education opportunities that enable students to develop the knowledge and skills necessary to achieve their professional goals, improve the performance of their organizations and provide leadership and service to their communities. We are a mission-driven organization operating at the forefront of the rapidly evolving post-secondary education market. As one of the largest online education providers and a pioneer in our field, we benefit from the dynamic interplay between technological innovation, education, employment and economic trends.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Phoenix Education Partners Right Now?

Before you consider Phoenix Education Partners, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Phoenix Education Partners wasn't on the list.

While Phoenix Education Partners currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever Cover
7 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

With the proliferation of data centers and electric vehicles, the electric grid will only get more strained. Download this report to learn how energy stocks can play a role in your portfolio as the global demand for energy continues to grow.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
By Nathan Reiff | July 28, 2026
tc pixel
The $15 Gold Fund That Pays Up to $1,152/Month
The $15 Gold Fund That Pays Up to $1,152/Month
From Investors Alley (Ad)
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
By Thomas Hughes | July 29, 2026
SpaceX’s First Earnings Report Could Decide Whether Shorts or Bulls Have Control
SpaceX’s First Earnings Report Could Decide Whether Shorts or Bulls Have Control
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | August 3, 2026
3 Fixed-Income ETFs Show Why Yield Is Only Part of the Income Story
3 Fixed-Income ETFs Show Why Yield Is Only Part of the Income Story
By Nathan Reiff | August 2, 2026
tc pixel
Smart Money is Watching USAU: The Next Gold-Copper Acquisition Target?
Smart Money is Watching USAU: The Next Gold-Copper Acquisition Target?
From Huge Alerts (Ad)
Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at TD Securities
Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at TD Securities
By MarketBeat | August 1, 2026
Why Bloom Energy May Be the Most Important AI Infrastructure Stock
Why Bloom Energy May Be the Most Important AI Infrastructure Stock
By Thomas Hughes | July 29, 2026

Recent Videos

The market reset AGAIN. Here‘s where the money‘s moving this week.
The market reset AGAIN. Here's where the money's moving this week.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Forget NVIDIA. This is the New King of AI.
Forget NVIDIA. This is the New King of AI.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: August‘s Top Tech Picks With Upside Ahead
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: August's Top Tech Picks With Upside Ahead
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines