Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) CAO Sells $212,765.20 in Stock

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB - Get Free Report) CAO Rui Zhang sold 4,556 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total transaction of $212,765.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 27,079 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,264,589.30. This trade represents a 14.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Rui Zhang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 8th, Rui Zhang sold 1,752 shares of Photronics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $76,212.00.

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Photronics Trading Up 0.5%

PLAB stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.54. 996,861 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 886,750. The firm's 50 day moving average is $39.45 and its 200 day moving average is $32.49. Photronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.59 and a twelve month high of $50.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 1.43.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $225.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.09 million. Photronics had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The business's revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Photronics has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.490-0.550 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Photronics, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Photronics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Torren Management LLC purchased a new stake in Photronics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Photronics during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Photronics by 673.4% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,485 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 569.8% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,353 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Photronics by 723.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLAB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Photronics in a research note on Friday, March 20th. They set a "buy" rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Photronics from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Craig Hallum restated a "buy" rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Photronics in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised Photronics from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Photronics in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $46.33.

Read Our Latest Report on PLAB

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc is a leading global supplier of photomask products used in the manufacture of integrated circuits, flat panel displays, microelectromechanical systems (MEMS), and advanced packaging applications. Photomasks, also known as reticles, are critical templates that carry the precise circuit patterns required for semiconductor lithography processes. The company offers a comprehensive range of mask solutions, including binary masks, attenuated phase-shift masks, reticles for micro-optics, and specialized products for high‐resolution applications.

Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Brookfield, Connecticut, Photronics has grown through organic expansion and strategic investments in high‐end lithography technology.

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