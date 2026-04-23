Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Reaches New 12-Month High - Here's Why

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $51.05 and last traded at $50.07, with a volume of 868733 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.54.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on PLAB. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Photronics in a research report on Friday, March 20th. They set a "buy" rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded Photronics from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Photronics from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Craig Hallum restated a "buy" rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Photronics in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Photronics in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $46.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Photronics

Photronics Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.61.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $225.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.09 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 15.83%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Photronics has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.490-0.550 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Photronics, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Photronics

In other Photronics news, Director Constantine S. Macricostas sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total value of $2,267,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric Rivera sold 41,517 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $1,826,748.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 136,173 shares in the company, valued at $5,991,612. The trade was a 23.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 346,144 shares of company stock worth $15,061,759. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Torren Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Photronics in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Photronics in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Photronics by 673.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,485 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Photronics by 569.8% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,353 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Photronics by 723.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Photronics

Photronics, Inc is a leading global supplier of photomask products used in the manufacture of integrated circuits, flat panel displays, microelectromechanical systems (MEMS), and advanced packaging applications. Photomasks, also known as reticles, are critical templates that carry the precise circuit patterns required for semiconductor lithography processes. The company offers a comprehensive range of mask solutions, including binary masks, attenuated phase-shift masks, reticles for micro-optics, and specialized products for high‐resolution applications.

Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Brookfield, Connecticut, Photronics has grown through organic expansion and strategic investments in high‐end lithography technology.

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