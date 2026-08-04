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Pimco Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
August 4, 2026
Pimco Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund logo with Finance background
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Pimco Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY - Get Free Report)'s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.24 and traded as low as $11.72. Pimco Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $11.7650, with a volume of 1,846,935 shares trading hands.

Pimco Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Trading Up 0.5%

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.24.

Pimco Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 13th were issued a $0.1188 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pimco Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new stake in Pimco Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund during the second quarter valued at $1,196,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Pimco Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 382,350 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $4,600,000 after buying an additional 32,564 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pimco Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 1,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 9,900 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC boosted its holdings in shares of Pimco Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC now owns 333,049 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $4,007,000 after buying an additional 71,443 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Pimco Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $181,000. 10.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pimco Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund

(Get Free Report)

The Pimco Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund NYSE: PTY is a closed-end management investment company sponsored by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC (PIMCO). The fund's primary objective is to provide a high level of current income, with a secondary focus on capital appreciation. It seeks to achieve these goals through investment in a diversified portfolio of corporate debt securities, loan participations and other fixed-income instruments.

PTY primarily invests in a broad range of U.S.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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