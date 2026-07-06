Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Hits New 12-Month High - Should You Buy?

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW - Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $109.52 and last traded at $109.06, with a volume of 1138745 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $109.37.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $95.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $103.14.

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Pinnacle West Capital Trading Down 1.1%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.55.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 11.99%.Pinnacle West Capital's quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. Pinnacle West Capital has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.550-4.750 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Corporation will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinnacle West Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Pinnacle West Capital's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.78%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jacob Tetlow sold 6,567 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $650,133.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 6,634 shares in the company, valued at $656,766. The trade was a 49.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pinnacle West Capital

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNW. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the third quarter valued at about $1,007,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 37.4% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 367,950 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $32,990,000 after acquiring an additional 100,120 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 6.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,307,421 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $117,223,000 after purchasing an additional 76,930 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 44,843 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $3,978,000 after purchasing an additional 17,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 8.5% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,223,725 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $647,679,000 after buying an additional 568,581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company's stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation is a publicly traded utility holding company headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. Through its principal subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company (APS), Pinnacle West generates, transmits and distributes electricity to more than one million residential, commercial and industrial customers across central and southern Arizona. The company's regulated operations focus on delivering safe, reliable power while meeting evolving environmental standards.

The company's diversified generation portfolio includes natural gas–fired plants, the nuclear-powered Palo Verde Generating Station—the largest nuclear facility in the United States by net output—plus growing investments in solar and battery storage projects.

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