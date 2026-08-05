Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Given New $26.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS - Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm presently has a "neutral" rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird's target price indicates a potential upside of 1.60% from the stock's current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "hold" rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Pinterest in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Citigroup reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $27.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nineteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $28.82.

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Pinterest Stock Performance

PINS opened at $25.59 on Wednesday. Pinterest has a 1-year low of $13.84 and a 1-year high of $39.83. The company has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.31, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.90. The company's fifty day moving average price is $21.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.07. Pinterest had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Pinterest will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Pinterest

In other Pinterest news, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 27,337 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total value of $559,315.02. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 724,673 shares in the company, valued at $14,826,809.58. The trade was a 3.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Benjamin Silbermann sold 46,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total transaction of $1,056,562.50. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 370,720 shares of company stock worth $7,892,627. Corporate insiders own 8.09% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Pinterest

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 2,017.3% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,101 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 727.3% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Pinterest during the first quarter worth about $43,000. 88.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about Pinterest

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About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc operates a visual discovery platform that helps users find inspiration and ideas for projects ranging from home design and fashion to cooking and travel. Users create and curate "Pins" — images or videos linked to content — organized on thematic boards. The service is available through its website and mobile applications and emphasizes personalized recommendations and visual search to surface relevant content based on user interests.

The company's primary revenue model is advertising, offering promoted content formats that integrate into user feeds and search results.

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