Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Given New $32.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS - Get Free Report) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $32.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm currently has an "overweight" rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley's price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.05% from the stock's previous close.

PINS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Pinterest from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Pinterest from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $27.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Pinterest from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Pinterest in a report on Wednesday. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nineteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $28.82.

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View Our Latest Analysis on PINS

Pinterest Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PINS opened at $25.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.93 and a 200 day moving average of $20.50. The firm has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a PE ratio of 53.31, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.90. Pinterest has a one year low of $13.84 and a one year high of $39.83.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. Pinterest had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Pinterest will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Pinterest

In other Pinterest news, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 14,208 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total value of $279,187.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 691,840 shares in the company, valued at $13,594,656. This represents a 2.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Benjamin Silbermann sold 46,875 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total value of $1,056,562.50. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 370,720 shares of company stock valued at $7,892,627. Insiders own 8.09% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pinterest

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PINS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth about $357,945,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,492,169 shares of the company's stock valued at $556,432,000 after purchasing an additional 7,412,213 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,808,870 shares of the company's stock valued at $694,082,000 after buying an additional 6,258,628 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 271.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,988,631 shares of the company's stock valued at $109,831,000 after buying an additional 4,375,000 shares during the period. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 11,801,983 shares of the company's stock worth $305,554,000 after buying an additional 3,909,926 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company's stock.

More Pinterest News

Here are the key news stories impacting Pinterest this week:

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc operates a visual discovery platform that helps users find inspiration and ideas for projects ranging from home design and fashion to cooking and travel. Users create and curate "Pins" — images or videos linked to content — organized on thematic boards. The service is available through its website and mobile applications and emphasizes personalized recommendations and visual search to surface relevant content based on user interests.

The company's primary revenue model is advertising, offering promoted content formats that integrate into user feeds and search results.

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