Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Given "Overweight" Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "overweight" rating reiterated by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $30.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald's target price suggests a potential upside of 17.23% from the company's current price.

PINS has been the subject of several other reports. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $26.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $23.00 price objective on Pinterest and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Pinterest from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nineteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $28.82.

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Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PINS

Pinterest Stock Up 5.9%

PINS stock opened at $25.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a PE ratio of 53.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.90. Pinterest has a 12 month low of $13.84 and a 12 month high of $39.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 4.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.50.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Pinterest had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Pinterest will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Pinterest

In related news, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 14,208 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $279,187.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 691,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,594,656. This trade represents a 2.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Benjamin Silbermann sold 46,875 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total transaction of $1,056,562.50. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 370,720 shares of company stock valued at $7,892,627. 8.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pinterest

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth about $252,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 10,943 shares of the company's stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 15,168 shares of the company's stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 4,748 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,347 shares of the company's stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 2,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest in the second quarter worth approximately $696,000. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Pinterest News

Here are the key news stories impacting Pinterest this week:

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc operates a visual discovery platform that helps users find inspiration and ideas for projects ranging from home design and fashion to cooking and travel. Users create and curate "Pins" — images or videos linked to content — organized on thematic boards. The service is available through its website and mobile applications and emphasizes personalized recommendations and visual search to surface relevant content based on user interests.

The company's primary revenue model is advertising, offering promoted content formats that integrate into user feeds and search results.

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