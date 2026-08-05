Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target Raised to $29.00 at Evercore

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS - Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Evercore from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm currently has an "in-line" rating on the stock. Evercore's target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.33% from the company's current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PINS. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Pinterest and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Pinterest from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Pinterest from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "hold" rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nineteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinterest presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $28.82.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PINS

Pinterest Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PINS opened at $25.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.90. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $21.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.50. Pinterest has a fifty-two week low of $13.84 and a fifty-two week high of $39.83. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. Pinterest had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Pinterest's quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Pinterest will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Benjamin Silbermann sold 46,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total value of $1,056,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 14,208 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total value of $279,187.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 691,840 shares in the company, valued at $13,594,656. This represents a 2.01% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 370,720 shares of company stock worth $7,892,627 over the last ninety days. 8.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PINS. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 2,017.3% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,101 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pinterest by 727.3% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Stories Impacting Pinterest

Here are the key news stories impacting Pinterest this week:

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc operates a visual discovery platform that helps users find inspiration and ideas for projects ranging from home design and fashion to cooking and travel. Users create and curate "Pins" — images or videos linked to content — organized on thematic boards. The service is available through its website and mobile applications and emphasizes personalized recommendations and visual search to surface relevant content based on user interests.

The company's primary revenue model is advertising, offering promoted content formats that integrate into user feeds and search results.

Further Reading

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