Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.07, FiscalAI reports. Pinterest had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Pinterest's revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Here are the key takeaways from Pinterest's conference call:

Strong Q2 results: Revenue exceeded $1 billion for the fourth consecutive quarter, rising 18% year over year to $1.18 billion, while monthly active users reached a record 640 million, up 11%.

Revenue exceeded $1 billion for the fourth consecutive quarter, rising 18% year over year to $1.18 billion, while monthly active users reached a record 640 million, up 11%. AI-driven ad products are improving advertiser performance and supporting broader demand; Pinterest said Performance+ campaigns are generating stronger ROAS, while Smart Assembly improved click-through rates by 6% in early testing.

Management raised its full-year 2026 adjusted EBITDA margin outlook to approximately 30% from 29%, supported by revenue outperformance, disciplined headcount management, and cost-efficient use of open-source AI models.

from 29%, supported by revenue outperformance, disciplined headcount management, and cost-efficient use of open-source AI models. Pinterest Assistant is now available to most U.S. users and is integrated throughout the shopping journey, with management expecting monetization to be embedded from launch rather than added later; open-source models reportedly run at less than 8% of comparable closed-model costs.

International monetization remains a challenge, with Europe and rest-of-world growth pressured by difficult comparisons, go-to-market restructuring, and regulatory actions affecting Asia-based cross-border retailers; management expects some disruption to continue in Q3.

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Pinterest Trading Up 5.9%

Shares of Pinterest stock traded up $1.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.59. 21,786,888 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,909,400. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Pinterest has a twelve month low of $13.84 and a twelve month high of $39.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on PINS shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on Pinterest from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Guggenheim restated a "buy" rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Monday, June 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Pinterest from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Pinterest from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $23.00 target price on shares of Pinterest and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nineteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinterest has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $27.69.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PINS

Insider Activity

In other Pinterest news, Director Benjamin Silbermann sold 46,875 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total transaction of $1,056,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 27,337 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total value of $559,315.02. Following the transaction, the insider owned 724,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,826,809.58. This trade represents a 3.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 370,720 shares of company stock worth $7,892,627 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.09% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pinterest

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 4.4% during the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,046 shares of the company's stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 3.9% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,483 shares of the company's stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 5.9% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 10,943 shares of the company's stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its position in Pinterest by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 19,223 shares of the company's stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ boosted its position in Pinterest by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ now owns 190,395 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,929,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company's stock.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc operates a visual discovery platform that helps users find inspiration and ideas for projects ranging from home design and fashion to cooking and travel. Users create and curate "Pins" — images or videos linked to content — organized on thematic boards. The service is available through its website and mobile applications and emphasizes personalized recommendations and visual search to surface relevant content based on user interests.

The company's primary revenue model is advertising, offering promoted content formats that integrate into user feeds and search results.

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