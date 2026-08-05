Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Mizuho Analyst Says

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS - Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. Mizuho's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.05% from the company's previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Pinterest from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Pinterest from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "hold" rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nineteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $28.82.

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Pinterest Stock Up 5.9%

Shares of PINS stock opened at $25.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.31, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.90. Pinterest has a one year low of $13.84 and a one year high of $39.83. The company's fifty day moving average price is $21.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 4.23.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. Pinterest had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Pinterest's quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Pinterest will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Benjamin Silbermann sold 46,875 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total value of $1,056,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 14,208 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total value of $279,187.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 691,840 shares in the company, valued at $13,594,656. This represents a 2.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 370,720 shares of company stock worth $7,892,627 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.09% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Pinterest by 2,017.3% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,101 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pinterest by 727.3% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Pinterest during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, MidFirst Bank bought a new position in Pinterest during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pinterest News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Pinterest this week:

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc operates a visual discovery platform that helps users find inspiration and ideas for projects ranging from home design and fashion to cooking and travel. Users create and curate "Pins" — images or videos linked to content — organized on thematic boards. The service is available through its website and mobile applications and emphasizes personalized recommendations and visual search to surface relevant content based on user interests.

The company's primary revenue model is advertising, offering promoted content formats that integrate into user feeds and search results.

Further Reading

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