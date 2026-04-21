Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Receives Average Recommendation of "Hold" from Analysts

Shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR - Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of "Hold" by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $95.0625.

Several research firms recently commented on PIPR. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $99.50 price target on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $87.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th.

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Insider Transactions at Piper Sandler Companies

In other Piper Sandler Companies news, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 20,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total transaction of $1,839,187.60. Following the sale, the president directly owned 11,584 shares in the company, valued at $1,016,467.04. This represents a 64.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Piper Sandler Companies

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 346 shares of the company's stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the company's stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Bayban acquired a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $707,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 544.4% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 174 shares of the company's stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $313,000. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Piper Sandler Companies Stock Performance

PIPR stock opened at $91.04 on Tuesday. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $78.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.26. Piper Sandler Companies has a 52 week low of $53.25 and a 52 week high of $95.07. The company has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.48.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $6.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.72 by $2.16. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The business had revenue of $635.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Piper Sandler Companies's revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Piper Sandler Companies will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Piper Sandler Companies Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler Companies's dividend payout ratio is presently 17.72%.

About Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Companies NYSE: PIPR is an investment bank and institutional securities firm that provides a range of capital markets and advisory services to corporations, institutions, municipalities and high-net-worth individuals. The firm’s core activities include investment banking and M&A advisory, underwriting and distribution of equity and debt securities, public finance, and sector-focused advisory across industries such as healthcare, energy, financial services and technology.

In addition to traditional investment banking, Piper Sandler offers equity and fixed income research, institutional sales and trading, and market-making services.

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