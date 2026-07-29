Piper Sandler Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Stock

Ford Motor (NYSE:F - Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $16.00 to $17.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "overweight" rating on the auto manufacturer's stock. Piper Sandler's target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.57% from the company's current price.

F has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ford Motor from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.50 to $17.50 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $15.42.

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Ford Motor Trading Up 3.7%

Shares of F traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.52. The company's stock had a trading volume of 65,004,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,008,324. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $10.68 and a 52 week high of $17.78. The company's fifty day moving average price is $14.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.45. The stock has a market cap of $61.82 billion, a PE ratio of -9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.82.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.09. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.77%. The company had revenue of $48.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Ford Motor's revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ford Motor

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. McMillan Office Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 108.4% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 2,365 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Ford Motor by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,348 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caldwell Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 605.8% in the first quarter. Caldwell Trust Co now owns 2,534 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ford Motor News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Ford Motor this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 earnings beat expectations: Ford reported adjusted earnings of $0.42 per share, above analyst estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.36 and up from $0.37 a year earlier. Adjusted EBIT rose $400 million year over year to $2.5 billion. Ford Q2 Earnings Beat on Pricing & Mix, 2026 EBIT & FCF View Raised

Ford reported adjusted earnings of $0.42 per share, above analyst estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.36 and up from $0.37 a year earlier. Adjusted EBIT rose $400 million year over year to $2.5 billion. Positive Sentiment: Higher 2026 guidance: Management raised its full-year adjusted EBIT forecast to $10 billion-$11 billion, citing stronger pricing, improved product mix, resilient consumer demand and better performance in its core automotive business. Free cash flow expectations were also increased. Ford lifts annual guidance, citing strong pricing and resilient consumer

Management raised its full-year adjusted EBIT forecast to $10 billion-$11 billion, citing stronger pricing, improved product mix, resilient consumer demand and better performance in its core automotive business. Free cash flow expectations were also increased. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades added momentum: Citigroup upgraded Ford from Neutral to Buy with a $20 price target, while Jefferies also raised its rating to Buy and set a $17.50 target. The upgrades signal greater confidence in Ford’s recovery and valuation potential.

Citigroup upgraded Ford from Neutral to Buy with a $20 price target, while Jefferies also raised its rating to Buy and set a $17.50 target. The upgrades signal greater confidence in Ford’s recovery and valuation potential. Positive Sentiment: Core growth opportunities: Ford highlighted continued opportunities in trucks, services, electric vehicles and energy, while higher-margin off-road vehicles supported quarterly profitability. The company also declared its regular $0.15-per-share quarterly dividend, representing an indicated yield of about 3.8%. Ford Reports Second-Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Ford highlighted continued opportunities in trucks, services, electric vehicles and energy, while higher-margin off-road vehicles supported quarterly profitability. The company also declared its regular $0.15-per-share quarterly dividend, representing an indicated yield of about 3.8%. Neutral Sentiment: Revenue was mixed: Second-quarter revenue declined 3.8% year over year to $48.3 billion. Although the figure was characterized as below some Wall Street expectations, it exceeded the estimate cited in the company earnings summary, reinforcing that investors are prioritizing margins and cash flow over sales growth.

Second-quarter revenue declined 3.8% year over year to $48.3 billion. Although the figure was characterized as below some Wall Street expectations, it exceeded the estimate cited in the company earnings summary, reinforcing that investors are prioritizing margins and cash flow over sales growth. Negative Sentiment: Net loss remains a concern: Ford posted a $1.3 billion quarterly net loss, resulting in a negative net margin. The loss, along with elevated leverage and the ongoing challenges of balancing combustion-engine, hybrid and EV investments, remains a risk despite the improved adjusted results. Why is Ford stock surging despite a $1.3 billion loss?

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company NYSE: F is an American multinational automaker headquartered in Dearborn, Michigan. Founded by Henry Ford in 1903, the company became an early pioneer of mass-production techniques with the Model T and the adoption of the moving assembly line. Today, Ford designs, manufactures, markets and services a broad range of vehicles and mobility solutions under the Ford and Lincoln brands, spanning passenger cars, SUVs, pickup trucks and commercial vehicles.

Ford's business activities extend beyond vehicle production to include parts and aftermarket services, fleet and commercial sales, and automotive financing through Ford Motor Credit Company.

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