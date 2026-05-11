Piper Sandler Has Lowered Expectations for Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Stock Price

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS - Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "neutral" rating on the stock. Piper Sandler's price target indicates a potential upside of 22.89% from the company's current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird set a $8.00 price target on Arhaus in a report on Friday. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Arhaus from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Arhaus from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $12.00 target price on Arhaus in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Arhaus from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $9.81.

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Arhaus Price Performance

Arhaus stock opened at $6.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.37. Arhaus has a 52 week low of $6.17 and a 52 week high of $12.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $918.69 million, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.25 and a 200-day moving average of $9.26.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.02. Arhaus had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 4.67%.The company had revenue of $314.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $313.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Arhaus's revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arhaus will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arhaus

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Arhaus by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 12,703,259 shares of the company's stock valued at $110,137,000 after buying an additional 811,337 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Arhaus by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,143,024 shares of the company's stock valued at $57,653,000 after buying an additional 72,346 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Arhaus by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,213,288 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,859,000 after buying an additional 275,835 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Arhaus by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,754,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $19,662,000 after buying an additional 169,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Arhaus by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,179,268 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,994,000 after buying an additional 185,208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.88% of the company's stock.

About Arhaus

Arhaus NASDAQ: ARHS is a U.S.-based retailer specializing in high-end home furnishings and décor. Since its founding in 1986 in northeastern Ohio, the company has built a reputation for curating unique, design-forward products that blend contemporary aesthetics with artisanal craftsmanship. Headquartered in Boston Heights, Ohio, Arhaus operates a network of brick-and-mortar galleries across the United States alongside a robust e-commerce platform, serving customers from coastal metropolitan areas to interior regions.

The company’s product portfolio encompasses a wide range of furniture categories—including sofas, dining tables, bedroom pieces and storage solutions—complemented by lighting fixtures, rugs, pillows, wall art and decorative accessories.

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