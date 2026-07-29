Piper Sandler Issues Positive Forecast for Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB) Stock Price

Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB - Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at Piper Sandler from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "overweight" rating on the stock. Piper Sandler's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 30.70% from the stock's current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CURB. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Curbline Properties from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley restated an "equal weight" rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Curbline Properties in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Curbline Properties from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Curbline Properties from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Curbline Properties from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Curbline Properties currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $30.78.

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Curbline Properties Trading Down 3.3%

Curbline Properties stock traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.61. The stock had a trading volume of 405,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,097. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.82 and a beta of 0.51. Curbline Properties has a one year low of $21.62 and a one year high of $32.15. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $30.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.72.

Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.23. Curbline Properties had a return on equity of 1.74% and a net margin of 16.24%.The company had revenue of $57.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $53.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Curbline Properties will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Curbline Properties

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Curbline Properties by 125.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,176 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Curbline Properties by 393.7% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the company's stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Curbline Properties by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,768 shares of the company's stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec grew its stake in Curbline Properties by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 8,128 shares of the company's stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Curbline Properties by 28.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,437 shares of the company's stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter.

Curbline Properties News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Curbline Properties this week:

Positive Sentiment: Curbline reported second-quarter revenue of $63.3 million , up 52.9% from the prior-year period and above the $57.25 million analyst consensus. Earnings of $0.31 per share also exceeded estimates of $0.04, while funds from operations (FFO) of $0.31 per share surpassed the $0.30 consensus and rose from $0.26 a year earlier. Curbline Properties Q2 2026 earnings report

Curbline reported second-quarter revenue of , up 52.9% from the prior-year period and above the $57.25 million analyst consensus. Earnings of also exceeded estimates of $0.04, while funds from operations (FFO) of $0.31 per share surpassed the $0.30 consensus and rose from $0.26 a year earlier. Positive Sentiment: Management outlined a target of approximately $1 billion in acquisitions during 2026 , supporting expectations for continued portfolio growth. The company also forecast full-year operating funds from operations (OFFO) of $1.24 to $1.26 per share , signaling confidence in ongoing property-level performance. Curbline acquisition target and OFFO forecast

Management outlined a target of approximately , supporting expectations for continued portfolio growth. The company also forecast full-year operating funds from operations (OFFO) of , signaling confidence in ongoing property-level performance. Neutral Sentiment: The earnings call emphasized record acquisitions, demand for Curbline’s convenience-center properties and operational execution. These trends could strengthen long-term growth, although the company’s acquisition-driven strategy will require continued access to capital and effective integration. Curbline Properties Q2 2026 earnings call transcript

The earnings call emphasized record acquisitions, demand for Curbline’s convenience-center properties and operational execution. These trends could strengthen long-term growth, although the company’s acquisition-driven strategy will require continued access to capital and effective integration. Negative Sentiment: Net income attributable to Curbline for the first six months fell to $10.5 million, or $0.10 per diluted share, from $20.9 million, or $0.20 per share, a year earlier. Investors may also be taking profits after the strong run-up, with the shares trading near their 52-week high and at a high earnings multiple, leaving less room for disappointment.

Curbline Properties Company Profile

Curbline Properties Corp. is a real estate investment trust which is an owner and manager of convenience shopping centers positioned on the curbline of well-trafficked intersections and major vehicular corridors in suburban. Curbline Properties Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

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