Piper Sandler Issues Positive Forecast for Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO) Stock Price

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO - Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "underweight" rating on the stock. Piper Sandler's price objective would suggest a potential downside of 1.02% from the stock's previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Expro Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Expro Group from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Freedom Capital cut shares of Expro Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expro Group has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $16.00.

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Expro Group Trading Down 0.6%

Expro Group stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.17. The company had a trading volume of 878,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125,480. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.92 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Expro Group has a 1-year low of $7.57 and a 1-year high of $18.73. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $16.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.00.

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. The business had revenue of $382.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.47 million. Expro Group had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 3.22%.The company's quarterly revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Expro Group will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Expro Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Expro Group by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,030,884 shares of the company's stock worth $147,264,000 after buying an additional 1,878,245 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Expro Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,626,402 shares of the company's stock worth $126,242,000 after acquiring an additional 38,826 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Expro Group by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,383,833 shares of the company's stock valued at $71,876,000 after purchasing an additional 432,477 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expro Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,165,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Expro Group by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,553,748 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,347,000 after purchasing an additional 405,168 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.07% of the company's stock.

About Expro Group

Expro Group plc is a global energy services company that specializes in well flow management and well testing solutions for the oil and gas industry. The company’s core offerings include wellhead and pressure control systems, downhole well construction tools, subsea intervention services, and integrated tubular running services. These capabilities enable exploration and production companies to optimize well performance, enhance safety and mitigate operational risk throughout the drilling, completion and intervention phases of the well life cycle.

Founded in 1973, Expro has grown both organically and through targeted acquisitions to establish a presence in more than 30 countries.

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