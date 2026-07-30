Piper Sandler Lowers Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Price Target to $51.00

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND - Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $75.00 to $51.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "neutral" rating on the stock. Piper Sandler's price target points to a potential upside of 4.02% from the stock's current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LMND. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "equal weight" rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Lemonade in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Lemonade in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Lemonade in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Lemonade in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Citizens Jmp reduced their target price on Lemonade from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a "market outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lemonade has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $64.11.

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Lemonade Price Performance

Shares of LMND traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,710,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,026,992. The company's 50-day moving average is $61.41 and its 200-day moving average is $63.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.25 and a beta of 1.79. Lemonade has a twelve month low of $35.70 and a twelve month high of $99.90.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $294.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $291.01 million. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 26.52% and a negative net margin of 16.44%.The business's revenue was up 79.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lemonade will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Maya Prosor sold 1,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total transaction of $64,867.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 187,573 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,973,256.41. This represents a 0.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 3,444 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $272,076.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 77,942 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,157,418. This represents a 4.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 10,007 shares of company stock valued at $620,201 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lemonade

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LMND. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Lemonade by 8,080.0% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 409 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Lemonade in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lemonade in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lemonade in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Strive Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lemonade during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 80.30% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Lemonade

Here are the key news stories impacting Lemonade this week:

Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter revenue reached $294.4 million, exceeding the $291.0 million consensus estimate and rising 79.4% year over year. Adjusted loss per share of $0.56 matched expectations and improved from a $0.60 loss in the prior-year period. Lemonade Q2 earnings report

Second-quarter revenue reached $294.4 million, exceeding the $291.0 million consensus estimate and rising 79.4% year over year. Adjusted loss per share of $0.56 matched expectations and improved from a $0.60 loss in the prior-year period. Positive Sentiment: Third-quarter revenue guidance of $323 million to $326 million is above the $320.5 million analyst estimate, while the company reiterated approximately $1.2 billion in full-year 2026 revenue guidance. Lemonade Announces Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Third-quarter revenue guidance of $323 million to $326 million is above the $320.5 million analyst estimate, while the company reiterated approximately $1.2 billion in full-year 2026 revenue guidance. Positive Sentiment: Management highlighted a favorable reinsurance shift, continued progress toward profitability, and strategic use of artificial intelligence—potential long-term catalysts for margins and growth. Lemonade favorable reinsurance shift

Management highlighted a favorable reinsurance shift, continued progress toward profitability, and strategic use of artificial intelligence—potential long-term catalysts for margins and growth. Neutral Sentiment: Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Lemonade from “underperform” to “market perform,” but its $48 price target is slightly below the stock’s referenced trading level, signaling limited near-term upside. Benzinga analyst upgrade

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Lemonade from “underperform” to “market perform,” but its $48 price target is slightly below the stock’s referenced trading level, signaling limited near-term upside. Negative Sentiment: The stock sold off following the earnings release because revenue guidance was viewed as insufficient relative to Lemonade’s valuation, while the company continues to post substantial losses and has not provided a clear earnings-per-share outlook. Lemonade falls after Q2 guidance

The stock sold off following the earnings release because revenue guidance was viewed as insufficient relative to Lemonade’s valuation, while the company continues to post substantial losses and has not provided a clear earnings-per-share outlook. Negative Sentiment: CFO Tim Bixby will leave the role at year-end, with SVP Finance Nick Stead succeeding him. Although Bixby is expected to join Lemonade’s board, the transition introduces execution and profitability-plan uncertainty. Lemonade CFO transition

Lemonade Company Profile

Lemonade, Inc NYSE: LMND is a New York–based technology-driven insurance carrier that leverages artificial intelligence and behavioral economics to streamline the purchase and management of policies. Founded in 2015, the company offers renters, homeowners, pet, term life and car insurance products tailored for digitally savvy consumers. By automating underwriting and claims processing through chatbots and machine learning, Lemonade aims to deliver a more transparent and user-friendly experience than traditional insurers.

The company's product suite includes standalone policies for renters and homeowners, customizable pet insurance plans, and term life coverage with simple online applications.

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