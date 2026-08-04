PIPR FY2026 EPS Estimate Boosted by Northland Securities

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR - Free Report) - Research analysts at Northland Securities raised their FY2026 earnings estimates for Piper Sandler Companies in a report released on Thursday, July 30th. Northland Securities analyst M. Grondahl now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $4.44 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.43. The consensus estimate for Piper Sandler Companies' current full-year earnings is $4.56 per share. Northland Securities also issued estimates for Piper Sandler Companies' Q3 2027 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $1.47 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $5.25 EPS.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $491.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $445.28 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 22.04%. Piper Sandler Companies's revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.92 EPS.

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PIPR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Research downgraded Piper Sandler Companies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $95.06.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PIPR

Piper Sandler Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PIPR opened at $75.78 on Tuesday. Piper Sandler Companies has a 1 year low of $68.70 and a 1 year high of $95.07. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.43. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $76.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.95.

Piper Sandler Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Piper Sandler Companies's payout ratio is 18.52%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Piper Sandler Companies

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,128,150 shares of the company's stock worth $722,954,000 after acquiring an additional 17,964 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 716,829 shares of the company's stock worth $243,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 294,624 shares of the company's stock worth $100,087,000 after purchasing an additional 17,694 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $79,239,000. Finally, North Reef Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 204,900 shares of the company's stock valued at $69,607,000 after buying an additional 53,193 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.79% of the company's stock.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

Piper Sandler Companies NYSE: PIPR is an investment bank and institutional securities firm that provides a range of capital markets and advisory services to corporations, institutions, municipalities and high-net-worth individuals. The firm’s core activities include investment banking and M&A advisory, underwriting and distribution of equity and debt securities, public finance, and sector-focused advisory across industries such as healthcare, energy, financial services and technology.

In addition to traditional investment banking, Piper Sandler offers equity and fixed income research, institutional sales and trading, and market-making services.

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