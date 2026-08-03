Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) CEO Sells $7,846,975.89 in Stock

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI - Get Free Report) CEO Kurt James Wolf sold 430,443 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $7,846,975.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 179,190 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,266,633.70. This represents a 70.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Kurt James Wolf also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 3rd, Kurt James Wolf sold 413,266 shares of Pitney Bowes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total value of $7,484,247.26.

On Friday, July 31st, Kurt James Wolf sold 211,483 shares of Pitney Bowes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $3,707,296.99.

On Tuesday, July 7th, Kurt James Wolf sold 316,280 shares of Pitney Bowes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total value of $5,408,388.00.

On Monday, July 6th, Kurt James Wolf sold 55,861 shares of Pitney Bowes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total value of $944,609.51.

On Thursday, July 2nd, Kurt James Wolf sold 150,000 shares of Pitney Bowes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $2,524,500.00.

On Friday, June 12th, Kurt James Wolf sold 322,829 shares of Pitney Bowes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total value of $5,617,224.60.

On Thursday, June 11th, Kurt James Wolf sold 210,871 shares of Pitney Bowes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total transaction of $3,589,024.42.

On Wednesday, June 10th, Kurt James Wolf sold 281,117 shares of Pitney Bowes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $4,759,310.81.

On Friday, May 22nd, Kurt James Wolf sold 40,476 shares of Pitney Bowes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total transaction of $632,235.12.

On Friday, May 8th, Kurt James Wolf sold 389,161 shares of Pitney Bowes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total transaction of $6,105,936.09.

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Pitney Bowes Trading Up 2.8%

PBI stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.03. 3,119,058 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,776,568. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.79. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.95 and a 1 year high of $19.07.

Pitney Bowes NYSE: PBI is Surging, Is it Too Risky?

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $451.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $453.94 million. Pitney Bowes had a net margin of 10.04% and a negative return on equity of 31.37%. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Pitney Bowes has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.550-1.700 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Pitney Bowes Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th. Pitney Bowes's dividend payout ratio is presently 32.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PBI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $17.30 target price on shares of Pitney Bowes in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Research cut Pitney Bowes from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Weiss Ratings raised Pitney Bowes from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Pitney Bowes from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Pitney Bowes from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and upped their target price for the company from $9.50 to $16.50 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pitney Bowes has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $18.45.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Pitney Bowes

Institutional Trading of Pitney Bowes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 246.7% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,197,189 shares of the technology company's stock worth $44,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986,689 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,403,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,950,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Pitney Bowes by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,630,801 shares of the technology company's stock worth $27,808,000 after buying an additional 988,653 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Pitney Bowes by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,622,003 shares of the technology company's stock worth $29,917,000 after buying an additional 597,938 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.88% of the company's stock.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

Pitney Bowes Inc NYSE: PBI is an American technology company that specializes in shipping, mailing, and e-commerce solutions. Founded in 1920 by Walter Bowes and Arthur Pitney, the company pioneered postage meter technology and has since evolved to offer a broad portfolio of hardware, software, and services designed to streamline physical and digital communications. Headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, Pitney Bowes leverages a century of expertise to serve enterprises, small businesses, and government agencies around the globe.

The company's core offerings span mailing and shipping equipment, including postage meters, folder inserters, and address verification systems, alongside integrated software platforms for customer information management, data analytics, and location intelligence.

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