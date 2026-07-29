Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09, Zacks reports. Pitney Bowes had a negative return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 8.92%. Pitney Bowes updated its FY 2026 guidance to 1.550-1.700 EPS.

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Pitney Bowes Trading Down 1.1%

PBI stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.64. 1,676,141 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,767,833. Pitney Bowes has a 52-week low of $8.95 and a 52-week high of $18.77. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.62. The stock's fifty day moving average is $17.17 and its 200-day moving average is $13.64.

Pitney Bowes Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Pitney Bowes's dividend payout ratio is currently 38.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Pitney Bowes NYSE: PBI is Surging, Is it Too Risky?

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PBI shares. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Pitney Bowes from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Citizens Jmp boosted their target price on shares of Pitney Bowes from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.20 target price on shares of Pitney Bowes in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pitney Bowes from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and raised their target price for the stock from $9.50 to $16.50 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Pitney Bowes from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $16.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Pitney Bowes

Insider Activity at Pitney Bowes

In other news, CEO Kurt James Wolf sold 966,561 shares of Pitney Bowes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total value of $14,092,459.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 452,628 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,599,316.24. This trade represents a 68.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 3,349,130 shares of company stock valued at $53,285,535 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pitney Bowes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBI. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pitney Bowes by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 404.6% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 4,022 shares of the technology company's stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes in the second quarter worth $51,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 4,164.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,823 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 6,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes during the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.88% of the company's stock.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

Pitney Bowes Inc NYSE: PBI is an American technology company that specializes in shipping, mailing, and e-commerce solutions. Founded in 1920 by Walter Bowes and Arthur Pitney, the company pioneered postage meter technology and has since evolved to offer a broad portfolio of hardware, software, and services designed to streamline physical and digital communications. Headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, Pitney Bowes leverages a century of expertise to serve enterprises, small businesses, and government agencies around the globe.

The company's core offerings span mailing and shipping equipment, including postage meters, folder inserters, and address verification systems, alongside integrated software platforms for customer information management, data analytics, and location intelligence.

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