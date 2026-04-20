Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI - Get Free Report)'s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Citizens Jmp raised their price target on the stock from $13.00 to $14.00. Citizens Jmp currently has a market outperform rating on the stock. Pitney Bowes traded as high as $13.15 and last traded at $13.1050, with a volume of 749694 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.84.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PBI. Citigroup reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Pitney Bowes in a report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Pitney Bowes in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Pitney Bowes from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Pitney Bowes in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. They issued an "underperform" rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $11.25.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Pitney Bowes

In other news, CEO Kurt James Wolf sold 160,289 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total transaction of $1,772,796.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 543,211 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,007,913.66. The trade was a 22.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Brent D. Rosenthal bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.22 per share, with a total value of $40,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 9,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $91,980. This trade represents a 80.00% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have sold 502,939 shares of company stock valued at $5,352,655 over the last ninety days. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Pitney Bowes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 41.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the technology company's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 190.9% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,747 shares of the technology company's stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 404.6% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 4,022 shares of the technology company's stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Pitney Bowes in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pitney Bowes in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. 67.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pitney Bowes Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $10.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.52.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. Pitney Bowes had a negative return on equity of 36.91% and a net margin of 7.65%.The business had revenue of $477.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company's revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Pitney Bowes has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.600 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pitney Bowes Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. Pitney Bowes's dividend payout ratio is currently 43.37%.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

Pitney Bowes Inc NYSE: PBI is an American technology company that specializes in shipping, mailing, and e-commerce solutions. Founded in 1920 by Walter Bowes and Arthur Pitney, the company pioneered postage meter technology and has since evolved to offer a broad portfolio of hardware, software, and services designed to streamline physical and digital communications. Headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, Pitney Bowes leverages a century of expertise to serve enterprises, small businesses, and government agencies around the globe.

The company's core offerings span mailing and shipping equipment, including postage meters, folder inserters, and address verification systems, alongside integrated software platforms for customer information management, data analytics, and location intelligence.

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