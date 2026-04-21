Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) Updates Q1 2026 Earnings Guidance

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI - Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.47-0.470 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.370. The company issued revenue guidance of $477.0 million-$477.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $455.3 million. Pitney Bowes also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 1.500-1.650 EPS.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on PBI. Citigroup restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Pitney Bowes in a research note on Friday. Citizens Jmp raised their price objective on Pitney Bowes from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America assumed coverage on Pitney Bowes in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. They set an "underperform" rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Research lowered Pitney Bowes from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Pitney Bowes in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $11.25.

Read Our Latest Report on PBI

Pitney Bowes Trading Up 2.4%

Pitney Bowes stock opened at $13.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.53. Pitney Bowes has a 12 month low of $7.75 and a 12 month high of $13.20.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $477.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.47 million. Pitney Bowes had a negative return on equity of 36.91% and a net margin of 7.65%.The company's quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Pitney Bowes has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.600 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pitney Bowes will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pitney Bowes Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Pitney Bowes's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Kurt James Wolf sold 39,919 shares of Pitney Bowes stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $444,697.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 539,618 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,011,344.52. The trade was a 6.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Brent D. Rosenthal acquired 4,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.22 per share, with a total value of $40,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 9,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $91,980. This trade represents a 80.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 502,939 shares of company stock valued at $5,352,655. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Pitney Bowes

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 41.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the technology company's stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 2.4% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 52,975 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 12.5% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,164 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 13.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,402 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 3.3% during the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 100,614 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.88% of the company's stock.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

Pitney Bowes Inc NYSE: PBI is an American technology company that specializes in shipping, mailing, and e-commerce solutions. Founded in 1920 by Walter Bowes and Arthur Pitney, the company pioneered postage meter technology and has since evolved to offer a broad portfolio of hardware, software, and services designed to streamline physical and digital communications. Headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, Pitney Bowes leverages a century of expertise to serve enterprises, small businesses, and government agencies around the globe.

The company's core offerings span mailing and shipping equipment, including postage meters, folder inserters, and address verification systems, alongside integrated software platforms for customer information management, data analytics, and location intelligence.

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