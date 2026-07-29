PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) Price Target Raised to $195.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT - Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "outperform" rating on the financial services provider's stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods' price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.12% from the company's current price.

PJT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Research raised PJT Partners from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded PJT Partners from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of PJT Partners from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $177.00.

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PJT Partners Stock Up 3.0%

Shares of PJT Partners stock opened at $173.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.55. PJT Partners has a 12-month low of $127.73 and a 12-month high of $195.62.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $486.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.28 million. PJT Partners had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PJT Partners will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other PJT Partners news, General Counsel David Adam Travin sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total value of $457,290.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 2,052 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $312,786.36. This trade represents a 59.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Helen T. Meates sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total value of $1,225,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 58,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,956,406.54. This trade represents a 12.04% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 10.98% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PJT Partners

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PJT. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of PJT Partners by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,471 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,581,000 after buying an additional 3,596 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PJT Partners by 57.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,330 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in PJT Partners by 4.7% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 13,887 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 1,394.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 52,563 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $7,247,000 after acquiring an additional 49,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 370,536 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $51,090,000 after purchasing an additional 19,806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company's stock.

Key PJT Partners News

Here are the key news stories impacting PJT Partners this week:

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners is a global advisory-focused investment bank that delivers strategic advisory, restructuring and special situations, and capital solutions to corporations, partnerships, and governments. The firm operates through three primary business segments: Strategic Advisory, which covers mergers and acquisitions, shareholder advisory, and capital markets advisory; Restructuring and Special Situations, which provides advice on debt and liability management, distressed mergers and acquisitions, and financial restructurings; and Park Hill, the firm's dedicated capital-raising and secondary advisory business for private equity, real estate, hedge funds, and infrastructure.

The Strategic Advisory practice at PJT Partners assists clients with complex transactions such as cross-border mergers, spin-offs, divestitures, and takeover defenses, drawing on deep industry expertise and global reach.

Further Reading

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