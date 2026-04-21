Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Trading Up 1.4% - Should You Buy?

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL - Get Free Report)'s share price shot up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $39.53 and last traded at $38.0180. 10,222,091 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 13,905,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.50.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Planet Labs PBC from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Wedbush lifted their price target on Planet Labs PBC from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Planet Labs PBC from $20.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $29.94.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Planet Labs PBC

Planet Labs PBC Trading Up 1.4%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The business's fifty day moving average is $28.72 and its 200 day moving average is $21.46. The stock has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of -48.74 and a beta of 1.83.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $86.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $78.17 million. Planet Labs PBC had a negative net margin of 80.22% and a negative return on equity of 69.61%. The firm's revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Planet Labs PBC will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Planet Labs PBC

In other Planet Labs PBC news, Director Kristen Robinson sold 47,835 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.96, for a total transaction of $1,289,631.60. Following the sale, the director directly owned 222,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,009,303.12. The trade was a 17.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ashley F. Johnson sold 200,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $7,020,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,895,162 shares in the company, valued at $66,520,186.20. This trade represents a 9.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 492,249 shares of company stock valued at $15,500,339. Company insiders own 17.53% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PL. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Planet Labs PBC by 320.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,678,938 shares of the company's stock valued at $151,429,000 after buying an additional 5,851,758 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 758.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,727,743 shares of the company's stock worth $48,386,000 after acquiring an additional 3,293,333 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 265.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,450,479 shares of the company's stock worth $44,787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506,595 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 257.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,362,275 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 9.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,551,697 shares of the company's stock valued at $240,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637,880 shares in the last quarter. 41.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Planet Labs PBC Company Profile

Planet Labs PBC is a public benefit corporation that operates one of the largest fleets of Earth-imaging satellites, providing high-frequency, high-resolution imagery and data analytics to a broad range of industries. The company's multi-spectral satellite constellation captures daily snapshots of the planet, enabling clients to monitor changes in agriculture, forestry, urban development, energy infrastructure and environmental conditions. Planet's imagery platform is designed to support timely decision-making by transforming raw satellite data into actionable insights for business and government users.

Founded in 2010 by former NASA scientists Will Marshall, Robbie Schingler and Chris Boshuizen, Planet Labs grew from a small startup into a key provider in the satellite imaging sector.

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