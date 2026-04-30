Playtika (PLTK) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK - Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share and revenue of $694.6850 million for the quarter. Investors are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, May 7, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.96). Playtika had a negative net margin of 7.49% and a negative return on equity of 114.29%. The business had revenue of $678.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Playtika to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Playtika Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PLTK opened at $3.49 on Thursday. Playtika has a one year low of $2.64 and a one year high of $5.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLTK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush downgraded shares of Playtika from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Playtika from $4.75 to $4.25 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Playtika from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Playtika from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Playtika from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $4.10.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PLTK

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Playtika by 65.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,331,123 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,630,000 after buying an additional 2,511,228 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Playtika by 536.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,354,552 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,685 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Playtika by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,972,998 shares of the company's stock valued at $15,455,000 after acquiring an additional 679,564 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Playtika by 217.8% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 920,552 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,581,000 after acquiring an additional 630,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Playtika by 19.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,708,556 shares of the company's stock worth $17,541,000 after acquiring an additional 595,494 shares during the period. 11.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Playtika

Playtika Ltd. NASDAQ: PLTK is a leading developer and publisher of free-to-play mobile and social games. Established in 2010 and headquartered in Herzliya, Israel, the company has built a reputation for creating engaging, social casino and casual gaming experiences. Playtika's platform leverages data-driven analytics and in-game community features to drive player retention and monetization across multiple titles.

The company's diverse portfolio includes flagship social casino games such as Slotomania, Bingo Blitz and Caesars Casino, as well as skill-based and casual offerings like World Series of Poker and House of Fun.

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