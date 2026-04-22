PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) Trading Up 0.6% - What's Next?

Shares of PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY - Get Free Report) shot up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.88 and last traded at $1.82. 1,316,746 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 75% from the average session volume of 754,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.81.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of PLBY Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Sell".

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PLBY Group Trading Up 0.6%

The firm has a market capitalization of $209.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.13 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.73.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The business had revenue of $34.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.52 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that PLBY Group, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of PLBY Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fortress Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PLBY Group by 183.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fortress Investment Group LLC now owns 16,589,531 shares of the company's stock valued at $24,387,000 after buying an additional 10,740,578 shares in the last quarter. Crcm LP lifted its position in PLBY Group by 154.2% in the fourth quarter. Crcm LP now owns 3,689,452 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238,296 shares during the last quarter. Bbfit Investments PTE Ltd. purchased a new stake in PLBY Group in the fourth quarter valued at $2,297,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in PLBY Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,169,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PLBY Group in the fourth quarter valued at $492,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.46% of the company's stock.

PLBY Group Company Profile

PLBY Group, Inc is a global media and lifestyle company best known for its iconic Playboy brand. The company operates across multiple business segments, including consumer products, licensing, subscription commerce, sexual wellness and digital offerings. Through its diversified portfolio, PLBY Group brings its signature aesthetic and brand heritage to categories such as apparel, accessories, gaming, beverages, home goods and intimate lifestyle products.

In the consumer products segment, PLBY Group designs and markets a range of branded goods under licensing agreements with major retailers and distributors worldwide.

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