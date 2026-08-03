PLBY Group (PLBY) Projected to Announce Earnings on Monday

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY - Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Monday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.0033) per share and revenue of $29.6890 million for the quarter. Individuals may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, August 10, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $30.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $30.71 million. PLBY Group had a negative net margin of 6.21% and a positive return on equity of 21.89%. On average, analysts expect PLBY Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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PLBY Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PLBY traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.15. 181,391 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 994,602. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.31 and a beta of 1.86. PLBY Group has a 52 week low of $1.08 and a 52 week high of $2.75.

Insider Activity at PLBY Group

In other news, major shareholder Special Opportuniti Drawbridge sold 1,904,762 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total value of $2,000,000.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 177,339 shares of the company's stock, valued at $186,205.95. This trade represents a 91.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bernhard L. Kohn III sold 109,342 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total value of $124,649.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 5,594,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,377,798.40. The trade was a 1.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,984,972 shares of company stock worth $3,465,925. Corporate insiders own 34.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in PLBY Group in the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PLBY Group by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 187,089 shares of the company's stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 48,889 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of PLBY Group during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PLBY Group during the fourth quarter worth about $492,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of PLBY Group by 494.8% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 312,579 shares of the company's stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 260,025 shares during the last quarter. 32.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PLBY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of PLBY Group in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of PLBY Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Reduce".

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PLBY Group

About PLBY Group

PLBY Group, Inc is a global media and lifestyle company best known for its iconic Playboy brand. The company operates across multiple business segments, including consumer products, licensing, subscription commerce, sexual wellness and digital offerings. Through its diversified portfolio, PLBY Group brings its signature aesthetic and brand heritage to categories such as apparel, accessories, gaming, beverages, home goods and intimate lifestyle products.

In the consumer products segment, PLBY Group designs and markets a range of branded goods under licensing agreements with major retailers and distributors worldwide.

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