PLDT (PHI) Projected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

PLDT (NYSE:PHI - Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 11th. Analysts expect PLDT to announce earnings of $0.6560 per share and revenue of $880.2750 million for the quarter. Parties are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 13, 2026 at 3:30 AM ET.

PLDT (NYSE:PHI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The technology company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. PLDT had a return on equity of 27.37% and a net margin of 13.62%.The firm had revenue of $932.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $913.26 million. On average, analysts expect PLDT to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get PLDT alerts: Sign Up

PLDT Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE PHI traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.72. The company had a trading volume of 10,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,007. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.60. The company's fifty day moving average price is $18.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. PLDT has a 12 month low of $17.05 and a 12 month high of $24.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PLDT

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in PLDT by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,514 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new stake in PLDT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of PLDT by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,639 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Arax Advisory Partners grew its position in PLDT by 429.4% during the fourth quarter. Arax Advisory Partners now owns 1,710 shares of the technology company's stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PLDT by 155.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,069 shares of the technology company's stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. 2.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on PHI shares. Zacks Research upgraded PLDT from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of PLDT from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Report on PLDT

About PLDT

Philippine Long Distance Telephone Company (PLDT) is the largest integrated telecommunications provider in the Philippines, offering a comprehensive suite of fixed‐line, wireless, broadband Internet, and digital solutions to residential, enterprise, and government customers. Founded in 1928, PLDT has played a pivotal role in the development of the country's communications infrastructure, evolving from a traditional operator of long‐distance telephone lines into a diversified digital services provider.

PLDT operates two main business segments: its fixed‐line and broadband operations under the PLDT brand and its wireless services through subsidiary Smart Communications.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider PLDT, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and PLDT wasn't on the list.

While PLDT currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here