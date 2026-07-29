Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.55 EPS

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($0.55), Zacks reports. Plexus had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 4.35%.The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. Plexus updated its Q4 2026 guidance to 2.470-2.630 EPS.

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Plexus Stock Down 3.8%

Shares of PLXS traded down $9.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $240.49. The company's stock had a trading volume of 825,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,020. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.16 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $274.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.49. Plexus has a twelve month low of $124.49 and a twelve month high of $307.06.

Insider Activity at Plexus

In other Plexus news, insider Michael J. Running sold 510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.17, for a total transaction of $138,806.70. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 665 shares in the company, valued at $180,993.05. This represents a 43.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 1,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.98, for a total transaction of $442,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 68,888 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,320,582.24. This represents a 2.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 20,481 shares of company stock worth $5,519,183 over the last three months. 1.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Plexus

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Plexus by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,373,457 shares of the technology company's stock worth $201,903,000 after purchasing an additional 7,051 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Plexus by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,059,501 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $143,361,000 after buying an additional 24,115 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Plexus by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 446,705 shares of the technology company's stock worth $65,666,000 after buying an additional 24,441 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC lifted its holdings in Plexus by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 390,998 shares of the technology company's stock worth $57,477,000 after buying an additional 42,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Plexus by 130.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 349,057 shares of the technology company's stock worth $51,311,000 after acquiring an additional 197,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Plexus from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded Plexus from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Plexus from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Plexus in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Plexus from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $246.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on Plexus

Key Stories Impacting Plexus

Here are the key news stories impacting Plexus this week:

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly results exceeded expectations. Plexus reported non-GAAP EPS of $2.32, beating consensus by $0.18, while revenue reached approximately $1.30 billion—about $80 million above estimates. Revenue increased 28.1% year over year to $1.31 billion, and gross profit rose 27.2% to $131.4 million. Plexus Non-GAAP EPS and Revenue Results

Plexus reported non-GAAP EPS of $2.32, beating consensus by $0.18, while revenue reached approximately $1.30 billion—about $80 million above estimates. Revenue increased 28.1% year over year to $1.31 billion, and gross profit rose 27.2% to $131.4 million. Positive Sentiment: Fourth-quarter guidance was well above earnings expectations. Management forecast EPS of $2.47–$2.63, compared with the $2.09 analyst consensus, and projected revenue of $1.3–$1.4 billion. The outlook suggests continued demand and potentially improving profitability. Plexus Fiscal Third Quarter Financial Results

Management forecast EPS of $2.47–$2.63, compared with the $2.09 analyst consensus, and projected revenue of $1.3–$1.4 billion. The outlook suggests continued demand and potentially improving profitability. Positive Sentiment: Operating profit rose 14.3% to $61.3 million, while cash and equivalents increased 32.2% year over year to $314.1 million. Recent analyst coverage also remains favorable, with a median price target of $310 and targets as high as $330, although these estimates may not yet reflect the latest results. Plexus Stock and Q3 2026 Earnings

Operating profit rose 14.3% to $61.3 million, while cash and equivalents increased 32.2% year over year to $314.1 million. Recent analyst coverage also remains favorable, with a median price target of $310 and targets as high as $330, although these estimates may not yet reflect the latest results. Neutral Sentiment: Despite higher revenue and operating profit, net income attributable to common shareholders declined 4.7% to $43.0 million, and diluted GAAP EPS fell to $1.58. Total liabilities rose to $2.1 billion, while operating cash flow of $25.9 million was roughly offset by $26.7 million of capital spending.

Despite higher revenue and operating profit, net income attributable to common shareholders declined 4.7% to $43.0 million, and diluted GAAP EPS fell to $1.58. Total liabilities rose to $2.1 billion, while operating cash flow of $25.9 million was roughly offset by $26.7 million of capital spending. Negative Sentiment: Insiders reported 43 open-market sales and no purchases over the past six months, including substantial sales by the CEO and other senior executives. This may raise valuation or confidence concerns, particularly after the stock’s strong longer-term advance. Plexus Insider Trading Activity

About Plexus

Plexus Corp. NASDAQ: PLXS is a global provider of electronics manufacturing services (EMS) and precision engineered electronics solutions. Headquartered in Neenah, Wisconsin, the company partners with original equipment manufacturers across industries such as medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, computing, and communications. Plexus offers a full suite of services that span new product introduction, product lifecycle management, supply chain management, printed circuit board assembly, system integration, and aftermarket support.

Founded in 1979, Plexus has grown from a regional electronics assembler into a multinational organization with manufacturing and engineering centers across North America, Europe, and Asia.

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