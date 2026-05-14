Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Down 4.3% - Here's What Happened

Plug Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG - Get Free Report)'s share price was down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.69 and last traded at $3.79. Approximately 91,003,280 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 89,661,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.96.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Plug Power this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 2026 results showed stronger-than-expected revenue growth and a sharp gross margin improvement, reinforcing the view that Plug Power’s turnaround is taking hold. Management also pointed to progress from its Project Quantum Leap cost-cutting program and said it now expects positive EBITDA by Q4 2026. Plug Power Earnings Highlight Turnaround Signals And Clear Profitability Roadmap

Q1 2026 results showed stronger-than-expected revenue growth and a sharp gross margin improvement, reinforcing the view that Plug Power’s turnaround is taking hold. Management also pointed to progress from its Project Quantum Leap cost-cutting program and said it now expects positive EBITDA by Q4 2026. Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright raised earnings estimates across multiple periods and kept a Buy rating with a $7.00 price target, signaling improved confidence in Plug Power’s longer-term profitability path.

HC Wainwright raised earnings estimates across multiple periods and kept a rating with a price target, signaling improved confidence in Plug Power’s longer-term profitability path. Positive Sentiment: Susquehanna and Canaccord also lifted their price targets after the earnings report, adding to the bullish analyst momentum around the stock.

Susquehanna and Canaccord also lifted their price targets after the earnings report, adding to the bullish analyst momentum around the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles noted that the stock has already had a big run and that investors still want to see more execution before fully regaining confidence, so today’s rally is being driven by improving fundamentals but tempered by remaining skepticism. Plug Power's Turnaround Is Working. Here's What Investors Should Look for Next.

Several articles noted that the stock has already had a big run and that investors still want to see more execution before fully regaining confidence, so today’s rally is being driven by improving fundamentals but tempered by remaining skepticism. Negative Sentiment: Despite the upbeat tone, Plug Power is still not profitable on a full-year basis, and analysts’ forecasts remain negative for 2026, which leaves execution risk in place.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PLUG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Plug Power from $2.00 to $1.80 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Oppenheimer restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Plug Power from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Plug Power currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $3.37.

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Plug Power Trading Down 4.3%

The company's 50-day moving average is $2.69 and its 200-day moving average is $2.38. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The electronics maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $163.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.87 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 227.13% and a negative return on equity of 49.30%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Plug Power, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Plug Power

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLUG. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Plug Power during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA raised its holdings in Plug Power by 116.7% during the 4th quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA now owns 13,000 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Sender Co & Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Plug Power during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Prakash Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Plug Power during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Plug Power during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 43.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power Inc is a U.S.-based company specializing in the design and manufacture of hydrogen fuel cell systems that serve as clean energy replacements for conventional batteries in electric vehicles and material handling equipment. Its core solutions include ProGen fuel cell engines, GenDrive power systems for forklifts and warehouse vehicles, and GenFuel hydrogen refueling infrastructure. These offerings are sold as standalone components or integrated turnkey solutions under the GenKey brand, providing customers with on-site refueling, equipment installation and maintenance services.

In addition to its fuel cell and refueling products, Plug Power develops backup power and off-grid energy solutions through its GenSure line, which targets telecommunications, data centers and utility applications.

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