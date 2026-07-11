Plum Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:PLMK) Short Interest Down 81.2% in June

Plum Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:PLMK - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totaling 621 shares, a decrease of 81.2% from the June 15th total of 3,301 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 285,811 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. IV in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Sell".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Plum Acquisition Corp. IV

Plum Acquisition Corp. IV Stock Performance

PLMK stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.66. 2,101 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,695. The stock's 50 day moving average is $10.64 and its 200 day moving average is $10.56. Plum Acquisition Corp. IV has a 12-month low of $10.27 and a 12-month high of $11.77.

Plum Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:PLMK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLMK. ABC Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Plum Acquisition Corp. IV in the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000. Crossingbridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. IV in the fourth quarter worth approximately $262,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. IV in the fourth quarter worth approximately $352,000. Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Plum Acquisition Corp. IV in the 2nd quarter valued at $772,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Plum Acquisition Corp. IV in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,201,000.

About Plum Acquisition Corp. IV

Plum Acquisition Corp. IV is a special purpose acquisition company incorporated in the Cayman Islands. Trading on the Nasdaq under the ticker PLMK, the company has no operating history and was formed for the purpose of effecting one or more business combinations, such as a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition or similar transaction.

The company completed its initial public offering, raising capital through the sale of units comprised of ordinary shares and warrants. The net proceeds of the offering are held in a trust account, pending the identification and consummation of a suitable business combination within the prescribed timeframe, generally 24 months from the closing date of the offering.

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