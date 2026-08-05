PodcastOne (PODC) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

PodcastOne (NASDAQ:PODC - Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q1 2027 results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 12th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of ($0.01) per share and revenue of $17.7620 million for the quarter. Individuals may review the information on the company's upcoming Q1 2027 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 12, 2026 at 12:30 PM ET.

PodcastOne (NASDAQ:PODC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $15.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.15 million. PodcastOne had a negative net margin of 4.29% and a negative return on equity of 16.98%. On average, analysts expect PodcastOne to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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PodcastOne Price Performance

Shares of PODC opened at $3.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $106.61 million, a P/E ratio of -32.09 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.24. PodcastOne has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $5.20.

Insider Activity

In other PodcastOne news, Director D Jonathan Merriman purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.38 per share, with a total value of $30,660.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 309,732 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,356,626.16. This trade represents a 2.31% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PodcastOne

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PodcastOne during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PodcastOne by 267.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 41,958 shares of the company's stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 30,541 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of PodcastOne in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.87% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PODC. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of PodcastOne from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of PodcastOne in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Reduce".

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PodcastOne Company Profile

PodcastOne is a leading digital audio network specializing in the development, production and distribution of original podcast programming. The company offers a diverse slate of exclusive shows spanning genres such as entertainment, sports, business, politics and lifestyle. Its content lineup features long-form interviews, narrative series and personality-driven talk formats designed to engage listeners across North America and beyond.

The company's revenue model centers on advertising and branded content solutions.

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