POET Technologies (NASDAQ:POET) Sees Strong Trading Volume - Time to Buy?

Shares of POET Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:POET - Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 15,278,711 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 60% from the previous session's volume of 9,530,662 shares.The stock last traded at $8.8380 and had previously closed at $7.26.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of POET Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of POET Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Sell" and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on POET

POET Technologies Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -15.49 and a beta of 0.36. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $6.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.42.

POET Technologies (NASDAQ:POET - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $0.40 million. POET Technologies had a negative return on equity of 38.88% and a negative net margin of 5,857.02%. Analysts expect that POET Technologies Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of POET Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of POET Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of POET Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of POET Technologies by 1,967.2% during the third quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 5,168 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of POET Technologies by 95.3% in the third quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 8,487 shares of the company's stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 4,142 shares during the period. 1.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

POET Technologies Company Profile

POET Technologies Inc is a Canadian fabless semiconductor company focused on the development and commercialization of integrated silicon photonics platforms. Leveraging proprietary POET Optical Interposer™ technology, the company designs and manufactures optical input/output (I/O) solutions that enable high-bandwidth, low-power data transmission between electronic chips and fiber-optic networks. By integrating optical waveguides, lasers, detectors and electronic drivers onto a single chip, POET aims to address the growing demand for faster, more energy-efficient data connectivity in telecommunications, data centers and high-performance computing applications.

The company’s core products include silicon photonics interposer arrays, active optical cables and optical transceiver modules.

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