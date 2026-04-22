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POET Technologies (NASDAQ:POET) Shares Gap Up - Time to Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
POET Technologies logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • POET shares gapped up before the open, jumping about 20% from a $10.25 close to an $11.53 open and last trading near $11.81 on heavy volume (~35.16 million shares).
  • Despite the rally, analysts hold a consensus "Sell" rating with an average target of $8 following recent downgrades, and the company missed quarterly estimates (EPS -$0.09 vs. -$0.06 expected; revenue $0.34M vs. $0.40M) with deeply negative profitability metrics.
  • POET, a Canadian fabless silicon photonics firm with a ~$1.62 billion market cap, has seen recent institutional buys from firms like Desjardins and Raymond James, though hedge funds own only about 1.99% of the stock.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

POET Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:POET - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.25, but opened at $11.53. POET Technologies shares last traded at $11.8050, with a volume of 35,164,188 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered POET Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of POET Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Sell" and an average target price of $8.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on POET Technologies

POET Technologies Stock Up 20.0%

The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -21.90 and a beta of 0.36. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $6.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.47.

POET Technologies (NASDAQ:POET - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $0.40 million. POET Technologies had a negative return on equity of 38.88% and a negative net margin of 5,857.02%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that POET Technologies Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On POET Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec grew its holdings in shares of POET Technologies by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 618,604 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,910,000 after buying an additional 155,428 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of POET Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,707,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of POET Technologies by 75.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 413,333 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,290,000 after buying an additional 177,341 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of POET Technologies by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 124,468 shares of the company's stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 44,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of POET Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $619,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.99% of the company's stock.

About POET Technologies

(Get Free Report)

POET Technologies Inc is a Canadian fabless semiconductor company focused on the development and commercialization of integrated silicon photonics platforms. Leveraging proprietary POET Optical Interposer™ technology, the company designs and manufactures optical input/output (I/O) solutions that enable high-bandwidth, low-power data transmission between electronic chips and fiber-optic networks. By integrating optical waveguides, lasers, detectors and electronic drivers onto a single chip, POET aims to address the growing demand for faster, more energy-efficient data connectivity in telecommunications, data centers and high-performance computing applications.

The company’s core products include silicon photonics interposer arrays, active optical cables and optical transceiver modules.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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