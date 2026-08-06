Go Pro
→ Nvidia's CEO says this small device is critical for AI growth (From Brownstone Research) (Ad)tc pixel

Polar Capital (LON:POLR) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
August 6, 2026
Polar Capital logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Polar Capital shares moved above their 200-day moving average, reaching GBX 859 before last trading at GBX 848 on unusually high volume of about 29.5 million shares.
  • Analysts remain positive: Deutsche Bank and RBC raised their price targets to GBX 1,250 and GBX 1,260, respectively. The stock has an average “Buy” rating and a consensus target price of GBX 1,045.
  • Polar Capital reported quarterly EPS of GBX 59.20, with a 21.43% net margin and 42.37% return on equity. Insiders Iain Evans and Samir Ayub each sold shares at GBX 882, while insiders collectively own 12.94% of the company.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in September.

Shares of Polar Capital Holdings plc (LON:POLR - Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 730.10 and traded as high as GBX 859. Polar Capital shares last traded at GBX 848, with a volume of 29,530,395 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

POLR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Polar Capital from GBX 1,050 to GBX 1,250 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Polar Capital from GBX 670 to GBX 1,260 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 1,045.

Get Our Latest Research Report on POLR

Polar Capital Stock Down 0.4%

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 861.35 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 730.10. The stock has a market cap of £798.70 million, a PE ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

Polar Capital (LON:POLR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported GBX 59.20 EPS for the quarter. Polar Capital had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 42.37%. As a group, analysts forecast that Polar Capital Holdings plc will post 42.5061425 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Polar Capital

In other news, insider Iain Evans sold 65,070 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 882, for a total transaction of £573,917.40. Also, insider Samir Ayub sold 59,154 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 882, for a total transaction of £521,738.28. 12.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Polar Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Polar Capital Holdings plc is a publicly owned specialist, investment-led, active fund manager. The firm provides its services to professional and institutional investors. It launches and manages equity and balanced mutual funds. The firm also launches and manages hedge funds for its clients. Polar Capital Holdings plc was founded in 2001 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat
Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed.
Add As Preferred Source

Should You Invest $1,000 in Polar Capital Right Now?

Before you consider Polar Capital, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Polar Capital wasn't on the list.

While Polar Capital currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The 10 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2026 Cover
The 10 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2026

Discover the 10 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2026 and secure reliable income in uncertain markets. Download the report now to identify top dividend payers and avoid common yield traps.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

SpaceX’s First Earnings Report Could Decide Whether Shorts or Bulls Have Control
SpaceX’s First Earnings Report Could Decide Whether Shorts or Bulls Have Control
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | August 3, 2026
tc pixel
AI billionaires want YOUR electricity
AI billionaires want YOUR electricity
From Monument Traders Alliance (Ad)
3 Fixed-Income ETFs Show Why Yield Is Only Part of the Income Story
3 Fixed-Income ETFs Show Why Yield Is Only Part of the Income Story
By Nathan Reiff | August 2, 2026
System Upgrade: First Internet Bancorp Options Surge
System Upgrade: First Internet Bancorp Options Surge
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | August 4, 2026
Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at TD Securities
Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at TD Securities
By MarketBeat | August 1, 2026
tc pixel
Elon Musk Set to Drop Bombshell on August 6
Elon Musk Set to Drop Bombshell on August 6
From InvestorPlace (Ad)
Microsoft Just Flipped the AI Spending Narrative Overnight
Microsoft Just Flipped the AI Spending Narrative Overnight
By Chris Markoch | July 30, 2026
AbbVie Quietly Solved Its Biggest Problem—Now What?
AbbVie Quietly Solved Its Biggest Problem—Now What?
By Thomas Hughes | August 2, 2026

Recent Videos

Dips Never Last. 3 Stocks to Buy Now.
Dips Never Last. 3 Stocks to Buy Now.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The Global Monetary Reset Has Begun (Japan Is Just the Start)
The Global Monetary Reset Has Begun (Japan Is Just the Start)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The market reset AGAIN. Here‘s where the money‘s moving this week.
The market reset AGAIN. Here's where the money's moving this week.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines