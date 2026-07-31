Polaris Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.68 (NYSE:PII)

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.68 per share on Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st.

Polaris has increased its dividend by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 30 consecutive years. Polaris has a payout ratio of 1,088.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Polaris to earn $3.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 83.4%.

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Polaris Stock Performance

Shares of PII opened at $68.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.22 and a 200-day moving average of $64.21. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.74 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.20. Polaris has a 1 year low of $47.14 and a 1 year high of $77.98.

Polaris (NYSE:PII - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $1.21. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.95 billion. Polaris had a negative net margin of 3.50% and a positive return on equity of 16.77%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.39) EPS. Polaris has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.100 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Polaris will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on PII. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Polaris in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Polaris from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Polaris in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Polaris from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Polaris from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $67.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PII

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc, founded in 1954 and headquartered in Medina, Minnesota, is a diversified manufacturer of powersports vehicles and related products. Initially gaining prominence with its snowmobiles, Polaris expanded its portfolio over the decades to include all-terrain vehicles (ATVs), side-by-side off-road vehicles, and motorcycles. The company's legacy in recreational and utility vehicle innovation stems from early engineering breakthroughs that established Polaris as a leading name in off-road mobility.

Today, Polaris offers a broad range of products under well-known brands such as Polaris RANGER and POLARIS SPORTSMAN for utility and recreation markets, Slingshot three-wheel roadsters for on-road enthusiasts, and the Indian Motorcycle brand for premium two-wheeled touring and cruiser segments.

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