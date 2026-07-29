Polaris (NYSE:PII) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Robert W. Baird Analyst Says

Polaris (NYSE:PII - Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "neutral" rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird's price target indicates a potential upside of 1.09% from the company's current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PII. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Polaris in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Polaris from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Polaris from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Research raised shares of Polaris from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Polaris from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $65.22.

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Polaris Price Performance

Polaris stock opened at $71.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 1.25. Polaris has a 12-month low of $47.14 and a 12-month high of $77.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm's 50-day moving average is $69.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.28.

Polaris (NYSE:PII - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $1.21. Polaris had a negative net margin of 6.13% and a positive return on equity of 5.91%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.39) earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Polaris has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.100 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Polaris will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Polaris

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Polaris in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Polaris by 2.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,211 shares of the company's stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris during the second quarter valued at approximately $789,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Polaris by 471.0% during the second quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 571 shares of the company's stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Polaris during the second quarter worth $345,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Polaris

Here are the key news stories impacting Polaris this week:

Positive Sentiment: Polaris reported second-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings of $1.97 per share , well above the roughly $0.76–$0.77 consensus, while revenue increased 9.2% year over year to $2.02 billion , exceeding estimates near $1.95 billion. Polaris quarterly earnings report

Polaris reported second-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings of , well above the roughly $0.76–$0.77 consensus, while revenue increased 9.2% year over year to , exceeding estimates near $1.95 billion. Positive Sentiment: Management raised or reaffirmed an optimistic full-year 2026 outlook, calling for EPS of $3.00–$3.10 and revenue of approximately $7.3–$7.5 billion . The quarter benefited from stronger utility off-road vehicle demand, sales growth and market-share gains. Polaris tops earnings and revenue estimates

Management raised or reaffirmed an optimistic full-year 2026 outlook, calling for EPS of and revenue of approximately . The quarter benefited from stronger utility off-road vehicle demand, sales growth and market-share gains. Neutral Sentiment: The earnings call highlighted a continuing recovery in powersports sales, but demand remains mixed. Utility off-road products are performing well, while recreational demand is still volatile, creating uncertainty around the pace of future recovery. Polaris: Reason For Cautious Optimism

The earnings call highlighted a continuing recovery in powersports sales, but demand remains mixed. Utility off-road products are performing well, while recreational demand is still volatile, creating uncertainty around the pace of future recovery. Negative Sentiment: A meaningful portion of the margin improvement reportedly came from a one-time tariff refund , making the earnings quality less repeatable. Ongoing tariffs and related costs remain headwinds, and investors may be concerned that underlying profitability will be weaker after the benefit fades. Polaris Q2 results and tariff refunds

A meaningful portion of the margin improvement reportedly came from a , making the earnings quality less repeatable. Ongoing tariffs and related costs remain headwinds, and investors may be concerned that underlying profitability will be weaker after the benefit fades. Negative Sentiment: Some commentary suggests the recent rally has left Polaris potentially overvalued by about 10%, raising the bar for additional gains even after the earnings beat. Polaris valuation analysis

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc, founded in 1954 and headquartered in Medina, Minnesota, is a diversified manufacturer of powersports vehicles and related products. Initially gaining prominence with its snowmobiles, Polaris expanded its portfolio over the decades to include all-terrain vehicles (ATVs), side-by-side off-road vehicles, and motorcycles. The company's legacy in recreational and utility vehicle innovation stems from early engineering breakthroughs that established Polaris as a leading name in off-road mobility.

Today, Polaris offers a broad range of products under well-known brands such as Polaris RANGER and POLARIS SPORTSMAN for utility and recreation markets, Slingshot three-wheel roadsters for on-road enthusiasts, and the Indian Motorcycle brand for premium two-wheeled touring and cruiser segments.

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