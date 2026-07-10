Polestar Automotive Holding UK (PSNY) Expected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY - Get Free Report) is projected to post its results before the market opens on Friday, July 17th. Analysts expect Polestar Automotive Holding UK to announce earnings of ($4.2572) per share and revenue of $675.8950 million for the quarter.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported ($12.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $817.75 million for the quarter.

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Polestar Automotive Holding UK Trading Down 5.1%

PSNY opened at $17.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.32. The business's 50-day moving average price is $20.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.42. Polestar Automotive Holding UK has a 12 month low of $11.75 and a 12 month high of $42.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded Polestar Automotive Holding UK from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Polestar Automotive Holding UK from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Polestar Automotive Holding UK has a consensus rating of "Sell".

View Our Latest Stock Report on Polestar Automotive Holding UK

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Polestar Automotive Holding UK news, Director Cynthia S. Dubin bought 1,275 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.72 per share, with a total value of $26,418.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 3,195 shares of the company's stock, valued at $66,200.40. This trade represents a 66.41% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Francesca Paola Leandr Gamboni purchased 1,709 shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.56 per share, for a total transaction of $30,010.04. Following the acquisition, the director owned 4,792 shares in the company, valued at $84,147.52. This trade represents a 55.43% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 21,829 shares of company stock worth $396,522 and have sold 4,211 shares worth $74,450. Insiders own 0.02% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Polestar Automotive Holding UK

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 45.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 47,970 shares of the company's stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 14,877 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 58,700 shares of the company's stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 17,700 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 83,504 shares of the company's stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 17,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 99.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 106,630 shares of the company's stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 53,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.02% of the company's stock.

About Polestar Automotive Holding UK

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC NASDAQ: PSNY is an electric performance car company specializing in the design, development and manufacture of premium electric vehicles. Established as an offshoot of Volvo Car Group’s high-performance Polestar division, the company focuses on delivering a blend of Scandinavian design, advanced electric powertrains and cutting-edge connectivity features.

The roots of Polestar date back to 1996 when it operated as Volvo’s in-house tuning and motorsport arm.

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