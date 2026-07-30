Go Pro
→ Your book attached (From Profits Run) (Ad)tc pixel

Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
July 30, 2026
Pollard Banknote logo with Consumer Cyclical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Pollard Banknote Limited (TSE:PBL - Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$18.03 and traded as low as C$17.45. Pollard Banknote shares last traded at C$17.60, with a volume of 10,258 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PBL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James Financial lowered Pollard Banknote from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$29.00 to C$21.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Pollard Banknote from C$41.00 to C$32.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of C$29.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Pollard Banknote

Pollard Banknote Stock Down 0.9%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.17. The firm has a market cap of C$476.40 million, a P/E ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 1.06. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is C$17.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$18.03.

Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$141.64 million during the quarter. Pollard Banknote had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 4.47%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pollard Banknote Limited will post 2.0250184 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pollard Banknote Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Pollard Banknote's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.83%.

Pollard Banknote Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pollard Banknote Ltd is principally engaged in the manufacturing, development, and sale of lottery and charitable gaming products throughout the world. Its operating segments are Lotteries and charitable gaming and eGaming systems. It provides instant tickets and lottery services including licensed products, distribution, SureTrack lottery management system, retail telephone selling, marketing, iLottery, digital products, Social InstantsTM, retail management services, and instant ticket vending machines.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Pollard Banknote Right Now?

Before you consider Pollard Banknote, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Pollard Banknote wasn't on the list.

While Pollard Banknote currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever Cover
7 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

With the proliferation of data centers and electric vehicles, the electric grid will only get more strained. Download this report to learn how energy stocks can play a role in your portfolio as the global demand for energy continues to grow.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
By Dan Schmidt | July 26, 2026
tc pixel
The invention Elon called the greatest in history
The invention Elon called the greatest in history
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
By Nathan Reiff | July 28, 2026
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
tc pixel
What's the Best Way to Lower RMD Taxes?
What's the Best Way to Lower RMD Taxes?
From SmartAsset (Ad)
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
By Leo Miller | July 26, 2026
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
By Thomas Hughes | July 29, 2026

Recent Videos

If I Started Investing in 2026, This is What I Would Do
If I Started Investing in 2026, This is What I Would Do
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This January Deadline Will Send Demand Soaring in This Sector.
This January Deadline Will Send Demand Soaring in This Sector.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines