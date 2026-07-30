Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average - What's Next?

Pollard Banknote Limited (TSE:PBL - Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$18.03 and traded as low as C$17.45. Pollard Banknote shares last traded at C$17.60, with a volume of 10,258 shares traded.

Get Pollard Banknote alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PBL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James Financial lowered Pollard Banknote from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$29.00 to C$21.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Pollard Banknote from C$41.00 to C$32.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of C$29.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Pollard Banknote

Pollard Banknote Stock Down 0.9%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.17. The firm has a market cap of C$476.40 million, a P/E ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 1.06. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is C$17.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$18.03.

Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$141.64 million during the quarter. Pollard Banknote had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 4.47%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pollard Banknote Limited will post 2.0250184 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pollard Banknote Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Pollard Banknote's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.83%.

Pollard Banknote Company Profile

Pollard Banknote Ltd is principally engaged in the manufacturing, development, and sale of lottery and charitable gaming products throughout the world. Its operating segments are Lotteries and charitable gaming and eGaming systems. It provides instant tickets and lottery services including licensed products, distribution, SureTrack lottery management system, retail telephone selling, marketing, iLottery, digital products, Social InstantsTM, retail management services, and instant ticket vending machines.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Pollard Banknote, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Pollard Banknote wasn't on the list.

While Pollard Banknote currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here