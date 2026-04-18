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Pollen Street Group (LON:POLN) Trading Up 0.6% - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
April 18, 2026
Pollen Street Group logo with Financial Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares rose 0.6% to GBX 878.30 (intraday high GBX 886) on Friday while volume surged about 956% to ~3.37 million shares versus the 319,031 average.
  • Berenberg raised its target from GBX 1,050 to GBX 1,100 and gave a buy rating; the stock has a consensus Buy rating with a consensus price target of GBX 1,088.67.
  • The company has a market capitalization of £523.7 million, a low P/E of 9.37, and reported quarterly EPS of GBX 93.70 with a net margin of 53.91%.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Pollen Street Group.

Shares of Pollen Street Group Limited (LON:POLN - Get Free Report) were up 0.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 886 and last traded at GBX 878.30. Approximately 3,367,398 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 956% from the average daily volume of 319,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 873.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Pollen Street Group from GBX 1,050 to GBX 1,100 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 1,088.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Pollen Street Group

Pollen Street Group Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £523.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 815.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 880.86.

Pollen Street Group (LON:POLN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported GBX 93.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pollen Street Group had a net margin of 53.91% and a return on equity of 9.58%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pollen Street Group Limited will post 70.0302725 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pollen Street Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pollen Street was founded in 2013. It is a listed alternative asset manager dedicated to the financial and business services sectors. Pollen Street has complementary activities in managing third-party assets (as an asset manager) and on-balance sheet investments (as an investment company), delivering growth through dedicated private equity and credit strategies.

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