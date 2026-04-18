Pollen Street Group (LON:POLN) Trading Up 0.6% - Here's What Happened

Shares of Pollen Street Group Limited (LON:POLN - Get Free Report) were up 0.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 886 and last traded at GBX 878.30. Approximately 3,367,398 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 956% from the average daily volume of 319,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 873.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Pollen Street Group from GBX 1,050 to GBX 1,100 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 1,088.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Pollen Street Group

Pollen Street Group Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £523.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 815.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 880.86.

Pollen Street Group (LON:POLN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported GBX 93.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pollen Street Group had a net margin of 53.91% and a return on equity of 9.58%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pollen Street Group Limited will post 70.0302725 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pollen Street Group Company Profile

Pollen Street was founded in 2013. It is a listed alternative asset manager dedicated to the financial and business services sectors. Pollen Street has complementary activities in managing third-party assets (as an asset manager) and on-balance sheet investments (as an investment company), delivering growth through dedicated private equity and credit strategies.

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