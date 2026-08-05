PolyPid (PYPD) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD - Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.34) per share and revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 12, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.12. On average, analysts expect PolyPid to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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PolyPid Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PYPD opened at $4.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.56. PolyPid has a 1-year low of $3.06 and a 1-year high of $5.73. The company has a market cap of $84.91 million, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PolyPid

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of PolyPid by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,734 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PolyPid in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PolyPid in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PolyPid during the fourth quarter worth about $451,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in PolyPid by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 32,661 shares of the company's stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 10,888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.47% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on PYPD. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of PolyPid from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of PolyPid in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $12.00 price target on shares of PolyPid in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $11.33.

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PolyPid Company Profile

PolyPid Ltd is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company focused on polymer‐based drug delivery technologies designed to enhance the performance of therapeutic agents at mucosal surfaces. Leveraging its proprietary Mucoadhesive & Mucus‐Penetrating (MMP) platform, PolyPid develops long‐acting formulations for ocular, oral and pulmonary indications. Its lead candidates include OncoTears and OralTear, therapies targeting dry eye and dry mouth conditions, respectively, as well as Paclical, a polymer‐formulated paclitaxel designed to improve tolerability and antitumor activity in oncology patients.

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel, PolyPid has assembled an international patent portfolio covering key markets in North America, Europe and Asia.

Further Reading

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