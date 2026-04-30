Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) Raises Dividend to $1.30 Per Share

Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 1.30 per share by the specialty retailer on Thursday, May 28th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This is a 4.0% increase from Pool's previous quarterly dividend of $1.25.

Pool has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.2%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 15 consecutive years. Pool has a payout ratio of 41.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Pool to earn $12.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.2%.

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Pool Stock Up 2.7%

Shares of NASDAQ POOL opened at $215.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $214.03 and a 200-day moving average of $240.67. Pool has a 52-week low of $195.49 and a 52-week high of $345.00.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. Pool had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 7.57%.The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Pool has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.870-11.170 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Pool will post 11.07 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Pool

In other Pool news, CFO Melanie M. Hart sold 2,750 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $605,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 18,039 shares in the company, valued at $3,968,580. This trade represents a 13.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $205.00 per share, with a total value of $1,025,000.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 110,108 shares in the company, valued at $22,572,140. This represents a 4.76% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pool

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in POOL. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pool by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pool during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Pool by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 125 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pool in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Pool by 348.4% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 139 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation is a leading wholesale distributor of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related outdoor living products. Headquartered in Covington, Louisiana, the company serves a diverse customer base that includes service professionals, independent retailers, high-volume builders, and national retail chains. Pool Corporation's extensive branch network enables it to maintain strong local customer relationships while leveraging its scale to source products efficiently from manufacturers around the world.

The company's product portfolio spans pool and spa chemicals, water treatment equipment, pumps, filters, heaters, automation and control systems, liners, safety covers, and cleaning accessories.

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