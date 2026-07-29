Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH - Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09, FiscalAI reports. Porch Group had a negative return on equity of 115.59% and a negative net margin of 3.41%.The company had revenue of $131.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $122.30 million.

Here are the key takeaways from Porch Group's conference call:

Porch raised 2026 guidance across the board , including Adjusted EBITDA excluding the reciprocal to $119 million-$125 million, with a $122 million midpoint representing 59% year-over-year growth. Management expects positive net income for the full year and leverage below three times.

, including Adjusted EBITDA excluding the reciprocal to $119 million-$125 million, with a $122 million midpoint representing 59% year-over-year growth. Management expects positive net income for the full year and leverage below three times. Insurance Services remained the primary growth engine, with revenue and policies written both up 38% year over year. The segment generated $44 million of Adjusted EBITDA, up 126%, at a 48% margin, although results included a roughly $3 million nonrecurring expense true-up.

The insurance growth funnel continues to expand, with producing agency branches up 148% and quote volumes up 87% year over year. Reciprocal statutory surplus reached $170 million, supporting substantial additional premium capacity, while loss ratios remained strong despite a $14 million storm event.

The homeowners insurance market has softened as competitors lowered prices, prompting Porch to make targeted pricing adjustments to improve conversion. Management said premium per new customer declined only 4% year over year and emphasized its lower loss ratios provide flexibility to balance growth, margins, and customer pricing.

Software & Data and Consumer Services were roughly flat against a stagnant U.S. housing market, while Software & Data revenue was affected by the planned sunset of legacy products serving approximately 4,000 small contractors. Porch also noted that the $3 million Insurance Services expense benefit in the quarter is not expected to recur.

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Porch Group Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of NASDAQ PRCH traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,463,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,761,039. Porch Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.36 and a fifty-two week high of $19.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.87, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business's 50-day moving average price is $12.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.60. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.70 and a beta of 3.13.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Matt Ehrlichman sold 124,089 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total transaction of $1,214,831.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 16,564,822 shares in the company, valued at $162,169,607.38. This trade represents a 0.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, COO Matthew Neagle sold 64,274 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total value of $629,242.46. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 2,297,724 shares of the company's stock, valued at $22,494,717.96. This trade represents a 2.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,211,859 shares of company stock worth $12,649,951. 27.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Porch Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd grew its stake in shares of Porch Group by 97.4% in the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 3,002 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Porch Group by 444.8% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Porch Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Porch Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, SummitTX Capital L.P. purchased a new position in Porch Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. 48.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PRCH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Porch Group in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Porch Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a "market perform" rating and set a $16.25 price target (up from $13.00) on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Porch Group currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $18.54.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PRCH

Porch Group Company Profile

Porch Group, Inc operates a technology-driven home services platform designed to connect homeowners with professional contractors, maintenance providers and home improvement specialists. Through its online marketplace and proprietary software solutions, Porch enables users to research, compare and book services ranging from home repairs and remodeling to maintenance and renovations. The company's platform integrates detailed provider profiles, customer reviews and real-time appointment scheduling to streamline the process of sourcing and managing home projects.

In addition to its core marketplace, Porch offers software products tailored for service professionals.

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