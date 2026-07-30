Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) Price Target Raised to $18.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH - Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "overweight" rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald's target price suggests a potential upside of 45.63% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PRCH. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Porch Group in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Stephens started coverage on Porch Group in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price target on Porch Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Porch Group from $16.25 to $16.50 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $18.25.

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Porch Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ PRCH opened at $12.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -72.70 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.87, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.23 and a 200-day moving average of $9.62. Porch Group has a 52-week low of $6.36 and a 52-week high of $19.44.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $131.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.30 million. Porch Group had a negative net margin of 3.41% and a negative return on equity of 115.59%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Porch Group will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Porch Group

In other Porch Group news, CEO Matt Ehrlichman sold 120,368 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $1,177,199.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 15,972,080 shares in the company, valued at $156,206,942.40. This represents a 0.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Shawn Tabak sold 25,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total transaction of $403,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 240,495 shares in the company, valued at $3,879,184.35. This represents a 9.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 1,211,859 shares of company stock valued at $12,649,951 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.78% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Porch Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRCH. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Porch Group by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 388,299 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,545,000 after purchasing an additional 158,368 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in Porch Group by 360.9% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 644,663 shares of the company's stock worth $5,886,000 after buying an additional 504,803 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL increased its holdings in Porch Group by 1,897.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 255,511 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,287,000 after buying an additional 242,722 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Porch Group by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 696,180 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,992,000 after buying an additional 291,510 shares during the period. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Porch Group by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 12,674,987 shares of the company's stock valued at $90,880,000 after buying an additional 1,084,559 shares in the last quarter. 48.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Stories Impacting Porch Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Porch Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly results exceeded expectations: Porch reported adjusted earnings of $0.05 per share, compared with the consensus estimate of a $0.04 loss. Revenue reached approximately $140.9 million, up 18.1% year over year, while net income attributable to common shareholders was $5.6 million. Porch Group Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

Porch reported adjusted earnings of $0.05 per share, compared with the consensus estimate of a $0.04 loss. Revenue reached approximately $140.9 million, up 18.1% year over year, while net income attributable to common shareholders was $5.6 million. Positive Sentiment: Cash generation and liquidity improved: Operating cash flow was $41.3 million, and cash and equivalents rose to $195.6 million. Gross profit increased 15.4% to $87.6 million, indicating continued underlying profitability. Porch Group Releases Q2 2026 Earnings

Operating cash flow was $41.3 million, and cash and equivalents rose to $195.6 million. Gross profit increased 15.4% to $87.6 million, indicating continued underlying profitability. Positive Sentiment: Full-year revenue outlook was raised or reaffirmed above consensus: Management guided to 2026 revenue of $506 million to $517 million, ahead of the roughly $501.9 million analyst estimate. The update supports expectations for continued growth, although no specific full-year EPS guidance was provided in the data supplied. Porch Group Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Management guided to 2026 revenue of $506 million to $517 million, ahead of the roughly $501.9 million analyst estimate. The update supports expectations for continued growth, although no specific full-year EPS guidance was provided in the data supplied. Neutral Sentiment: The earnings presentation and call focused on the company’s growth, profitability, cash generation and outlook, giving investors additional detail on the quarterly beat and 2026 expectations. Porch Group Q2 2026 Results Presentation

The earnings presentation and call focused on the company’s growth, profitability, cash generation and outlook, giving investors additional detail on the quarterly beat and 2026 expectations. Negative Sentiment: Sustained insider selling may pressure sentiment: Quiver reported 50 insider sales and no purchases over the past six months, including substantial sales by CEO Matt Ehrlichman, COO Matthew Neagle and CFO Shawn Tabak. Total liabilities were also approximately $799.6 million, underscoring balance-sheet risk despite stronger liquidity.

Porch Group Company Profile

Porch Group, Inc operates a technology-driven home services platform designed to connect homeowners with professional contractors, maintenance providers and home improvement specialists. Through its online marketplace and proprietary software solutions, Porch enables users to research, compare and book services ranging from home repairs and remodeling to maintenance and renovations. The company's platform integrates detailed provider profiles, customer reviews and real-time appointment scheduling to streamline the process of sourcing and managing home projects.

In addition to its core marketplace, Porch offers software products tailored for service professionals.

Further Reading

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