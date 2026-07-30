Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $12.36, but opened at $15.30. Porch Group shares last traded at $14.5140, with a volume of 540,504 shares traded.

The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. Porch Group had a negative return on equity of 115.59% and a negative net margin of 3.41%.The company had revenue of $131.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $122.30 million.

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Porch Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Porch Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly results exceeded expectations: Porch reported adjusted earnings of $0.05 per share, compared with the consensus estimate of a $0.04 loss. Revenue reached approximately $140.9 million, up 18.1% year over year, while net income attributable to common shareholders was $5.6 million. Porch Group Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

Porch reported adjusted earnings of $0.05 per share, compared with the consensus estimate of a $0.04 loss. Revenue reached approximately $140.9 million, up 18.1% year over year, while net income attributable to common shareholders was $5.6 million. Positive Sentiment: Cash generation and liquidity improved: Operating cash flow was $41.3 million, and cash and equivalents rose to $195.6 million. Gross profit increased 15.4% to $87.6 million, indicating continued underlying profitability. Porch Group Releases Q2 2026 Earnings

Operating cash flow was $41.3 million, and cash and equivalents rose to $195.6 million. Gross profit increased 15.4% to $87.6 million, indicating continued underlying profitability. Positive Sentiment: Full-year revenue outlook was raised or reaffirmed above consensus: Management guided to 2026 revenue of $506 million to $517 million, ahead of the roughly $501.9 million analyst estimate. The update supports expectations for continued growth, although no specific full-year EPS guidance was provided in the data supplied. Porch Group Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Management guided to 2026 revenue of $506 million to $517 million, ahead of the roughly $501.9 million analyst estimate. The update supports expectations for continued growth, although no specific full-year EPS guidance was provided in the data supplied. Neutral Sentiment: The earnings presentation and call focused on the company’s growth, profitability, cash generation and outlook, giving investors additional detail on the quarterly beat and 2026 expectations. Porch Group Q2 2026 Results Presentation

The earnings presentation and call focused on the company’s growth, profitability, cash generation and outlook, giving investors additional detail on the quarterly beat and 2026 expectations. Negative Sentiment: Sustained insider selling may pressure sentiment: Quiver reported 50 insider sales and no purchases over the past six months, including substantial sales by CEO Matt Ehrlichman, COO Matthew Neagle and CFO Shawn Tabak. Total liabilities were also approximately $799.6 million, underscoring balance-sheet risk despite stronger liquidity.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Porch Group from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Benchmark raised their target price on Porch Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Porch Group from $16.25 to $16.50 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $18.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Porch Group

Insider Activity at Porch Group

In other Porch Group news, CFO Shawn Tabak sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total transaction of $403,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 240,495 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,879,184.35. This trade represents a 9.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Matthew Neagle sold 62,344 shares of Porch Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $609,724.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 1,990,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,469,094.90. This trade represents a 3.04% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,211,859 shares of company stock valued at $12,649,951. 27.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Porch Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Porch Group by 444.8% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Osbon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Porch Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd raised its stake in Porch Group by 97.4% in the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 3,002 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Porch Group in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Porch Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. 48.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Porch Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.87, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $12.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.62. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.49 and a beta of 3.13.

About Porch Group

Porch Group, Inc operates a technology-driven home services platform designed to connect homeowners with professional contractors, maintenance providers and home improvement specialists. Through its online marketplace and proprietary software solutions, Porch enables users to research, compare and book services ranging from home repairs and remodeling to maintenance and renovations. The company's platform integrates detailed provider profiles, customer reviews and real-time appointment scheduling to streamline the process of sourcing and managing home projects.

In addition to its core marketplace, Porch offers software products tailored for service professionals.

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