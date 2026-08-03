Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) Given Average Rating of "Reduce" by Brokerages

Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR - Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of "Reduce" from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.90.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on POR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Friday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Portland General Electric from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $51.00 price objective on Portland General Electric in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Portland General Electric from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th.

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Insider Activity

In related news, VP Juan Diego Gallegos sold 2,750 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total value of $133,842.50. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 12,127 shares of the company's stock, valued at $590,221.09. This represents a 18.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Lewis sold 1,537 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total value of $79,662.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 15,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $779,782.35. This represents a 9.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,787 shares of company stock worth $581,230. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 552 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Portland General Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its position in Portland General Electric by 112.9% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 611 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SHP Wealth Management acquired a new position in Portland General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $34,000.

Portland General Electric Stock Performance

NYSE:POR opened at $49.44 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.34. Portland General Electric has a 52-week low of $40.81 and a 52-week high of $54.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.52.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $814.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $839.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Portland General Electric has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.330-3.530 EPS. Analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Portland General Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a $0.5513 dividend. This represents a $2.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 25th. Portland General Electric's payout ratio is 98.21%.

Key Stories Impacting Portland General Electric

Here are the key news stories impacting Portland General Electric this week:

Positive Sentiment: Industrial customer demand increased 11% year over year, supported by continued expansion from high-tech and data-center customers. Management said second-quarter results reflected strong operational execution. Portland General Electric Announces Second Quarter 2026 Results

Industrial customer demand increased 11% year over year, supported by continued expansion from high-tech and data-center customers. Management said second-quarter results reflected strong operational execution. Positive Sentiment: POR reaffirmed its 2026 adjusted EPS guidance of $3.33 to $3.53, indicating that management continues to expect the business to perform within its previously established range. Portland General Electric Announces Second Quarter 2026 Results

POR reaffirmed its 2026 adjusted EPS guidance of $3.33 to $3.53, indicating that management continues to expect the business to perform within its previously established range. Neutral Sentiment: The company proposed additional rate increases across customer classes. If approved, the changes could support revenue and cost recovery, although regulatory approval and potential customer resistance remain considerations. Portland General Electric proposes more rate increases across customer classes

The company proposed additional rate increases across customer classes. If approved, the changes could support revenue and cost recovery, although regulatory approval and potential customer resistance remain considerations. Neutral Sentiment: Management’s earnings call emphasized operational execution, industrial-load growth and the company’s outlook, but did not appear to provide a major upward revision to guidance. POR Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Management’s earnings call emphasized operational execution, industrial-load growth and the company’s outlook, but did not appear to provide a major upward revision to guidance. Negative Sentiment: Second-quarter revenue was $814 million, below the $839.75 million analyst consensus, while adjusted EPS of $0.64 was slightly below the $0.65 consensus in some reports. GAAP EPS was $0.59, compared with $0.66 a year earlier. Portland General Electric earnings report

Second-quarter revenue was $814 million, below the $839.75 million analyst consensus, while adjusted EPS of $0.64 was slightly below the $0.65 consensus in some reports. GAAP EPS was $0.59, compared with $0.66 a year earlier. Negative Sentiment: The midpoint of POR’s 2026 adjusted EPS guidance is $3.43, modestly below the $3.39 consensus only at the midpoint? Actually, the range’s lower bound is below consensus and the midpoint is slightly above it; however, the broad range leaves limited upside certainty. Earnings also declined from the prior-year quarter, contributing to investor caution.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric NYSE: POR is an investor-owned electric utility headquartered in Tigard, Oregon, with roots tracing back to the late 19th century. The company generates, transmits and distributes electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers across a broad territory in Oregon, primarily encompassing the Portland metropolitan area and surrounding regions.

As one of Oregon's largest electric utilities, Portland General Electric operates a diverse portfolio of generation assets, including hydroelectric facilities, natural gas–fired plants and renewable energy sources.

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